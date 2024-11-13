SHEFFIELD STEELERS found a fifth Champions Hockey League triumph beyond them at the Utilita Arena on Wednesday night and have a mountain to climb when they head to Germany next week – but write this team off at your peril.

The Steelers have repeatedly confounded the sceptics throughout their 2024-25 European campaign this season and looked like doing so again when they came back from a two-goal deficit against visitors Eisbaren Berlin after two periods of intense hockey.

But the German DEL champions were able to pull clear again in the third period, heading home from South Yorkshire on the back of a 5-3 victory.

Aaron Fox’s team have beaten some top-drawer European opposition getting through the regular season phase – two Swedish teams and two Czechia outfits coming off second best – and they will have to produce another special performance when they head to Berlin for Tuesday’s second leg in this last 16 tie.

The first instalment saw former Steelers’ apprentice Liam Kirk play an influential role, setting up two of the Berlin goals and although one of the loudest cheers early on in the game came in the first period when he fluffed a slap shot in the bottom of the right circle, it was the 24-year-old from Maltby who had the last laugh.

Matt Greenfield was the first of the two goalies to be called into action, diving to smother the puck at the feet of a Berlin forward in the fourth minute, before Robert Dowd broke down the right at the other end and fired wide.

Mikko Juusola was then denied when finding himself 1-on-1 with Jake Hildebrand and trying to shove the puck five-hole, with Mark Simpson firing into the Berlin netminder’s midriff soon after in the 11th minute.

It was end-to-end but clear, Grade A chances were hard to come by. Berlin looked odds-on to break the deadlock when finding themselves with a 3-on-1 situation, only for Brien Diffley to sniff out the danger and clear the puck to safety in the 13th minute.

Forward Sam Tremblay – called up from the Steeldogs – made a difference when his physicality unsettled the Berlin defencemen on a couple of shifts, drawing cheers from the home fans.

But just as it looked as though the teams would head into the first intermission all square, the breakthrough came.

A brief scramble in front of the Steelers crease saw the puck eventually fall kindly for Zachary Boychuk, who was left with a simple conversion at 18.35 with Greenfield having denied the original shot.

It was harsh on the Steelers, who were more than holding their own.

TAKE THAT: Kevin Tansey gets to grips during Wednesday night's CHL clash with Eisbaren Berlin. Picture: Hayley Roberts.

The hosts’ task became even harder within two minutes of the restart, Blaine Byron producing a patient and skilful back-handed lay-off to set up Mitchell Reinke to fire past Greenfield from eight yards out at 21.15.

Any fears of the game getting away from the Steelers were quickly dispelled when Kevin Tansey’s fierce drive from the blue line was clverly diverted past Hildebrand by Simpson at 23.53 to halve the deficit.

With the game opening up, it wasn’t long before the puck was in the back of the net again, unfortunately it was Greenfield who was fishing it out.

Kirk drove hard down the left and cut inside before squaring to the back post where Ty Ronning fired home at 27.45.

GET IN: Sheffield Steelers' Mark Simpson celebrates his second period strike. Picture: Hayley Roberts

Tremblay had created problems on almost every shift and he and the Steelers’ fourth line got its reward when Cole Shudra’s effort from a tight angle could only be parried by Hildebrand, the puck falling to the Steelers forward who fired it into the top corner from the bottom of the left circle as he fell to the ice with 33.18 on the clock.

It looked like the Steelers would come out for the third still trailing, especially after they were unable to make anything from a power play they were given when Gabriel Fontaine was sent to the box for cross-checking – the first penalty of the game.

But the crowd were lifted out of their seats for a third time inside the last minute of the period when Dominic Cormier ripped one into Hildebrand’s top right-hand corner – thanks in part to a screen by new signing Golod – to make it 3-3 at 39.07.

The Steelers had refused to lie down all night but when the visitors went ahead for a fourth time, it was a tough ask to come back a fourth time.

The puck was won on the right boards and worked inside to Byron, who took a couple of strides before firing past Greenfield at 43.58.

The Steelers found it difficult to create many clear scoring chances and found themselves in a tough position over whether to chase the equaliser or settle for a one-goal deficit.

FACE-OFF: Sheffield Steelers' Maxim Golod squares up to Berlin's Kai Wissman at the Utilita Arena on Wednesday night. Picture: Hayley Roberts/Steelers Media.