TO say Sheffield Steelers are catching their more illustrious Champions Hockey league rivals on the hop is becoming something of an understatement.

Three games in, three blistering starts. On two occasions, it has led to a Steelers victory and leaves them – at the halfway stage of the ‘regular season’ stage – sat 10th in the CHL standings.

A second stern test of their credentials this weekend lies in store at the Utilita Arena on Sunday when Swedish champions Skellefteå AIK – also with two wins out of three – roll into town.

But, as in the performances against Switzerland’s Fribourg-Gottéron, where they were edged out 4-2, and Sweden’s Växjö Lakers, which they won 3-2 in overtime, there was much to admire about the Steelers’ performance when they came up against Czechia giants, Sparta Prague for their first game on home ice inn the competition.

GREAT START: Mikko Juusola celebrates putting Sheffield 2-0 up against Sparta Prague in the Champions Hockely League on Friday night at the Utilita Arena. Picture: Dean Woolley/Hayley Roberts/Steelers Media.

Again, for many, the Steelers will have gone into the game as underdogs but, carry on as they are doing, and perceptions of their capabilities outside South Yorkshire will begin to change, if they haven’t already.

There were many heroes for the Steelers on a night when they were outshot 46-23, but it was no surprise that netminder Matt Greenfield picked up the man of the match award and performed the traditional post-win ‘Eddy’. He was helped, too, by some resolute defending.

And while there were occasional moments in the third period that it felt like the hosts were hanging on, as Prague pushed harder and harder in their desperate attempt to overhaul the 3-1 deficit the Steelers had forged, hang on they did, even making the visitors pay with two late empty-net goals.

In that respect, they ended the game as they had started, having stunned the visitors by going ahead with less than two minutes on the clock, Finnish forward Joel Janatuinen picking the puck up just inside the Steelers zone before driving down the right wing, cutting in and somehow squeezing the puck between Jakub Kovář and his left-hand post.

OVER THE LINE: Robert Dowd (#75) prepares to celebrate as Mikko Juusola's shot creeps over the goal-line to put the Sheffield Steelers 2-0 up against Sparta Prague. Picture: Dean Woolley/Hayley Roberts/Steelers Media.

Two minutes and one second later, the majority of the 8,700-plus crowd were on their feet again when Mikko Juusola’s effort from the top of the left circle doubled the lead on the powerplay, his effort squeezing through Kovář for another goal the netminder will probably have wanted back.

As expected, Sparta kicked back and created a number of opportunities, but the Steelers remained a constant threat themselves and deservedly went into the first break 2-0 to the good.

Soon after the restart, the Steelers will have been frustrated to see their lead halved when, on the powerplay, they allowed their opponents to get back in the game, Tomáš Hyka first to a cleared puck behind the Sheffield net and then laying off to Ondřej Najman who fired past Greenfield.

Each team then saw their bench options reduced. Steelers’ Brien Diffley was first to be ejected when, in the 33rd minute, he was deemed to have made a check to the head in the neutral zone. His team-mates responded brilliantly, however, killing off the subsequent five-minute penalty.

STOIC: Sheffield Steelers' netminder Matt Greenfield was at his best as he turned away 45 of the 46 shots on his net against Sparta Prague. Picture: Dean Woolley/Hayley Roberts/Steelers Media.

They then got the same opportunity themselves shortly before the end of the second when Kryštof Hrabík was sent packing for a boarding call on Patrick Watling.

There wasn’t long enough left in the period for the Steelers to make it count but they thought they had soon after the restart only for Daniel Leavens’ effort to be ruled out for an offside earlier in the play.

Another boarding call handed the Steelers a 5-on-3 advantage and, this time, there was no doubt, a crisp, three-man move involving Mitchell Balmas and Daniel Ciampini ending with Leavens firing into the gaping net from close-range to make it 3-1 at 41.40.

Steelers got into some penalty trouble with Sacha Guimond (delay of game) and Joona Huttula (roughing) both spending time in the box but, under what at times was relentless pressure from Sparta, they held firm.

Greenfield pulled off a number of key saves, the biggest being from Jani Lajunen right in front of net and which came just a few seconds before a fourth goal for the Steelers, Dominic Cormier firing the puck down centre ice from just outside Greenfield’s crease at 57.33.

If the result wasn’t already in doubt, it soon was. With Kovář still on the bench, Robert Dowd won the puck in the left-hand corner, broke out and found Marc-Olivier Vallerand, who was free to steer the puck into the empty net from the neutral zone with just 88 seconds remaining.