AARON FOX has today wrapped up a hectic week for piecing together his 2025-26 Sheffield Steelers’ roster by adding forward Nick Seitz.

The 25-year-old USA-born forward took the Elite League by storm at Coventry Blaze last year when he finished third overall in regular season scoring, posting 30 goals and 29 assists in 54 appearances.

It clearly left a great impression on Steelers' head coach Fox, who brings in Seitz after already having announced two other forwards this week in the shape of Cliff Pu and Evan Jasper.

“Nick was a 30-goal guy in the league last year and when I started watching the tape, his 200-foot game was also really impressive,” said Fox.

INCOMING: Forward Nick Seitz has made the switch from Coventry Blaze to Elite League rivals Sheffield Steelers for the 2025-26 season. Picture: James Assinder/EIHL media.

“His skating is a huge strength and I think he will fit in really well with a couple of our other forwards. He obviously has a great scoring touch but I think it’s the spots he gets to that will set him apart for us.

“Sometimes you worry about recruiting from guys who play in those small barns like Coventry but when we broke down his numbers, he actually scored more goals on the road than at home and a good chunk against the top teams.”

Despite having understandably revelled in his time at Coventry under head coach Kevin Moore, Seitz admitted the chance to move to Sheffield was one he could not pass up on.

“I really want to win and Sheffield always puts teams together that give you that chance,” said Seitz.

SUDDEN IMPACT: Coventry Blaze forward Nick Seitz finished third overall in scoring during the Elite League regular season - his first outside of North America. Picture: Scott Wiggins/EIHL media.

“When I spoke with Aaron, he made that point - that the club has had years of success and is expected to win.

“I like the way he has the Steelers playing as well - with skill and pace - and I think I can fit into that system well.”​​​