Sheffield Steelers: Aaron Fox doesn't rule out Maxim Golod return after his return to Canada
The 24-year-old returned home to Canada earlier this week but only after having made a significant impact in the three months since his arrival.
The last game Golod featured in was the 6-2 defeat at Guildford Flames, scoring a goal and an assist to take his points tally to 32 in 27 games, including 15 goals.
He arrived in South Yorkshire in mid-November – a day after Angelo Miceli returned to Italy and in time to face Eisbaren Berlin in the Champions Hockey League.
He started the 2024-25 campaign at HC Nove Zamky in Slovakia having split his time the previous season between Sweden and Austria.
He arrived in Europe having made 38 AHL appearances, the majority for the San Diego Gulls.
“Max has had to return home to deal with some personal matters that needed immediate attention,” said Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox.
“Some things are more important than hockey and Max has our full support during this time. We hope to see him back here if and when he is able to.
“From a hockey perspective this is a really tough loss to our group. He’s come in and given us a different dynamic. He oozes skill and creativity and was playing at an extremely high level.”
Following their 5-3 win over Cardiff Devils in the first leg of the Challenge Cup semi-final on Wednesday, the Steelers will look to strengthen their grip on second place in the league this weekend.
Today’s visit to Altrincham to take on Manchester Storm is followed by a trip to Coventry Blase before they head to South Wales for the return leg against the Devils on Wednesday.