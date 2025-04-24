SHEFFIELD STEELERS’ head coach Aaron Fox has put the first pieces of his 2025-26 Elite League roster together on Thursday by confirming the return of three players – captain and forward Robert Dowd, import defenceman Kevin Tansey and British blue-liner, Reece Kelly.

More announcements are expected in the coming days with regard to other players who are returning. Here is what Fox had to say about each of the three players confirmed as returning this week, just days after the 2024-25 campaign ended.

Robert Dowd

Next season will be Dowd's 18th season with the club after playing his first game back in the 2006-07 campaign. Earlier this season, he became the Steelers’ alltime record goal-scorer, beating Steve Nemeth's tally of 356 and now has 374 to his name. He is also second in all-time appearances for the club on 870 - Jonathan Phillips holds that record with 1,042.

AF: “You know what you are getting with Dowdy every year. The years go up and you are waiting for some kind of dip but he takes care of himself so well.

"We’ve seen how long Jonno (former captain Jonathan Phillips) can play at a higher level and it’s the same thing here with Dowdy. He’s a guy who plays huge moments for us, you need some energy, he’ll bring it, you need somebody to stick up for a team-mate, he’ll do it, you need a big goal, he’ll get it.

"So there’s no question that Dowdy is a huge part of why we have success and why we compete every single year and we’re obviously just confirming the second year of his deal.”

STICKING AROUND: Sheffield Steelers' Reece Kelly, captain Robert Dowd and Kevin Tansey. Pictures: Dean Woolley/Hayley Roberts-Steelers Media.

Kevin Tansey

The 32-year-old has made a massive impact during his two seasons with the club and sees the second year of the extension to his contract signed last summer, confirmed today. Last season saw Tansey ruled out for a key p[art of the campaign with a broken arm, while also stepping up to play forward when injuries hit elsewhere in the team.

AF: “A huge culture guy. A little bit similar to Dowdy in that if you need a moment, you need a pick-me-up within the group, somebody to get the fans going, he’ll go out and give you that shift.

“A versatile player that has played some forward for us this year, too, when we had some injuries up front there and so it’s nice to be able to to have that option in our group.

TEAM-BUILDING: Sheffield Steelers' head coach Aaron Fox. Picture: Hayley Roberts

"He just brings it every single night and that’s the big issue in this league at times – how to find it for 54 games because there are going to be some ups and downs but there are going to be guys like Tansey that don’t have a halfway switch, it’s always full go.”

Reece Kelly

The Fife-born 23-year-old switched to the Steelers from Glasgow Clan just before last season’s transfer deadline. Having played in Canada, Finland and Denmark during his development years, Kelly is seen as a key piece of the team’s defensive core going forward.

AF: “He’s big, plays hard, I feel like he was looking for a new situation and he knew what the situation was coming in to a team where we were playing for everything at that time, so the ice time was going to be hard.