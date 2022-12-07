SHEFFIELD STEELERS’ head coach Aaron Fox has given an update on key injured duo Scott Allen and Evan Mosey and their chances of playing in tonight’s Challenge Cup quarter-final first leg showdown against Cardiff Devils.

Fox says he will make a game-day decision on the duo, but said he was “hopeful” both could be ready to return to action for the eagerly-anticipated showdown at the Utilita Arena (face-off 7.30pm).

GB international Mosey has been out of the line-up since the 2-1 Challenge Cup group stage win over Nottingham Panthers at the beginning of October, while Allen has not featured since the 2-1 home win over Belfast Giants on November 19.

BIG DECISIONS: Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Aaron Fox. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

Allen is the second highest goalscorer in the league for the Steelers, registering eight goals in 15 appearances to leave him one behind leading man Brett Neumann. Mosey has only made seven appearances for the Steelers all season.

If both don’t make it tonight, Fox is confident they will be ready for this weekend’s trip to Scotland which sees the Steelers take on Glasgow Clan and Fife Flyers.

“We’re still hopeful and it will be a game day decision for us,” said Fox. “ I would assume that both would definitely be ready for the weekend for sure, but we’re still hopeful of them playing midweek.

"Both Scotty and Evan are very important pieces in terms of our aspirations this year and we need them both healthy as soon as possible.

IN THE FRAME: Aaron Fox is hoping top line forward Scott Allen is fit and available to face Cardiff Devils in Wednesday night's Challenge Cup quarter-final first leg clash at the Utilita Arena. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/EIHL/Steelers Media.

"Scotty is a big body, two-way forward that centres our top line and we haven’t really found a plug-in play in his position – we’ve tried a few different guys up there but nothing seems to have matched what he’s brought to Champ (Daniel Ciampini) and Neums (Brett Neumann) – so having him back means we’ll have that reliable 1A first line, which is huge for us.

“Before the injury, Evan was playing some of the best hockey we had in our group. He may not run you the crazy numbers but the pace he plays with, he’s always in concept, does all the little things right and is a very versatile player – just the speed he’s going to bring to our group will add another dimension.”

All tickets for tonight’s game are £8 and can be purchased HERE

Steelers’ young forward Alex Graham has been sent home from the Great Britain Under-20s camp ahead of their World Championships Division 2A tournament in Lithuania following a ‘breach of team discipline’.

BACK IN? Evan Mosey could be available to return to action for Sheffield Steelers on Wednesday night after two months out injured. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/EIHL/Steelers Media.

