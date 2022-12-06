IN order to get the better of Cardiff Devils over two legs in their Challenge Cup quarter-final, Sheffield Steelers will first have to stop their Elite League rivals ruling the roost in South Yorkshire.

Twice the Devils have visited the Utilita Arena this season in the league, twice they have headed home with two points.

The second success for Brodie Dupont’s team came just four days ago when they edged out the Steelers 3-2. It was part of a lean weekend for Aaron Fox’s team, who had to settle for just a point 24 hours later when they were lost 5-4 by Coventry Blaze following a Skydome Arena shoot-out.

The Steelers also fell to Cardiff 3-1 on home ice on the opening night of the regular season but, encouragingly, they should have little to fear from next week’s second leg in South Wales, having won 5-2 there in the league in October.

UP FOR THE CUP: Sheffield Steelers' head coach Aaron Fox has confidence his team can get the better of Cardiff Devils over two legs in the quarter-final of the Challenge Cup. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/EIHL/Steelers Media.

Steelers fans won’t need reminding of last season’s 5-0 home defeat to Cardiff at the semi-final stage of the competition and will be hoping their team can repeat their 2019-20 triumph, the 4-3 win in Cardiff ending their 17-year wait for the trophy.

After the overall sense of disappointment from the weekend, Fox and his players are grateful for the chance to play another game so soon, rather than having to stew all week ahead of their weekend in Scotland against Glasgow Clan and Fife Flyers.

“It’s good we’re right back into it, otherwise the week is really long – especially coming off a one-point weekend,” said Fox. “So we can erase that very quickly by switching our focus to Cardiff.

“I didn’t hate our game against Cardiff on Saturday at all, I feel we dominated play for the majority of that hockey game, but they counter-chanced us and made us pay.”

IN CONTENTION: Top goalscorer Scott Allen could return to the Sheffield Steelers line-up to face Cardiff Devils on Wednesday night. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/EIHL/Steelers Media.

In order to prevent Cardiff from securing a third straight win in Sheffield this season, Fox added: “You just focus on your own game, shift by shift and try and dictate the tempo and the play. We’ll try to be stingy defensively and create offence when we have those opportunities.

“We’ve been very, very good on the road this year, so I’m not overly-worried about going down there, we’ve had a win down there already, so we’ll do the best we can at our place to put us in a good position for a week from now.”