Flying Finns Joona Huttula and Joel Janatuinen have become the latest players to sign up to Sheffield Steelers’ grand slam defence.

The Elite League champions have brought a number of players back from their historic treble-winning campaign but head coach Aaron Fox has now moved on to bringing in some new faces.

The two Finnish players are the first of those with a further three set to be announced later on Wednesday.

Defenseman Huttula joins the Steelers after two seasons in Czechia with HC Energie Karlovy Vary, having spent the first part of his professional career in his native Finland.

His arrival bolsters the Steelers’ Finnish connection, with livewire forward Mikko Juusola helping persuade Huttula to sign.

“Mikko and I are best friends,” explained Huttula. “We train together in the summer and he has been onto me to join, telling me everything about the team, the club, the city and the fans.

“So I had a really good conversation with Aaron and liked what he said, it got me excited.

“With everything I hear about Sheffield both on and off the ice I think it is both a full package and the right package for me, and I can’t wait to arrive.”

Fox said: “Joona is a guy that plays an aggressive, physical game and will fit our systems extremely well. Joona defends extremely hard and also is an outstanding PK guy who will eat pucks and plays winning hockey.

“I believe with how well he skates that he will also chip in offensively for us and he gives us an extremely solid D core that will match up with any line in the league.”

Fox has also added skilled Finnish forward Janatuinen to roster.

The 29-year-old left winger played 183 Liiga games after spending four seasons in the NCAA with the University of North Dakota.

“Joel is coming off a stretch where he wasn’t healthy for an extended period of time and over the last six months has got himself healthy and in great shape,” explained Fox.

“The potential with him at his age and what he’s done when healthy in Liiga is what’s really exciting.

“I think he will be a dynamic winger that will add depth scoring, he plays an extremely solid two-way game.