WORKS BOTH WAYS: Travis Oleksuk, in actionfor Graz against EC-KAC in November last year. Picture: Markus Tobisch/Getty Images

The 32-year-old forward arrives in Sheffield boasting an impressive resume, with over 270 AHL appearances to his name before five seasons in Europe.

The last three of those have been spent at Graz, where he has registered 30 goals and 91 points overall in 151 games, winning the EBEL Championship in 2019-20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Canadian was looking for a new experience, his search coinciding with interest from Steelers’ head coach and GM, Aaron Fox.

Travis Oleksuk, right, in action for the Hartford Wolf Pack during an AHL clash with the Toronto Marlies in April 2016. Picture: Graig Abel/Getty Images

“I’ve had a great time in Bolzano and Graz, but when the contract ended in Graz it was time to look for something new and that is when Sheffield approached me,” said Oleksuk.

“You have to look forward to new experiences and after doing my homework on Sheffield I’m certainly excited about joining the club. I hear the fans are amazing, the city is great and that the people treat you well.

“I spoke with Marco (Vallerand) and he couldn’t say enough good things about being a Steeler. He loves Sheffield and thinks I will as well.”

Oleksuk’s versatility is one of many things that attracted Fox, as he continues to piece together his roster.

IMPRESSED: Aaron Fox, Sheffield Steelers head coach. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley.

“Travis is a high-end, two-way centre who can play all three forward positions,” said Fox.

“He will really solidify our depth down the middle and will give us some excellent options when constructing different line options.

“I like his gritty, offensive game and he is really good in tight areas. He will be a guy who excels on our PP and can kill penalties.

“I also think his winning pedigree and his character will be perfect for our group.”

Oleksuk is confident he has the kind of game way that will transfer well to the UK’s top tier, believing he will contribute at both ends of the ice.

“I’m a reliable two-way centre” he added. “I’m a look-for-a-pass-first kind of guy, but I can chip in and score as well when I need to.”

Having won the Challenge Cup in 2019-20, the Steelers have made no secret of the fact they will be aiming for the prized regular season league title this time around – a target Oleksuk believes he can help them achieve.