The 31-year-old defenceman played a pivotal role in the Steelers’ historic grand slam 2023-24 season, which last weekend saw them add the Elite League play-off trophy to the league title and Challange Cup that were both won in March.

The left-handed Canadian posted 37 points in 69 league, cup and play-off games – including 13 goals – as Aaron Fox’s team proved themselves a cut above the rest all season long.

The former Toledo Walleye and Chicago Wolves blue-liner has been helped in making his decision to return for a further two years thanks to the assistance of Sheffield Hallam University, with who he will study alongside his playing role with the Steelers.

TREBLE TOP: Kevin Tansey (centre) leads the Sheffield Steelers' celebrations after completing the grand slam at last weekend's Elite League play-offs. Picture: James Assinder/EIHL Media.

“I love playing here and there is nowhere else I would rather be,” said Tansey. “I want to defend the triple we have just won with this group, with this team.

“We have a great group led by great coaches and, to be honest, this was a no brainer for me to return to a place where I felt so wanted and so comfortable."

Ontario-born Tansey, who joined the Steelers last summer following a season with Denmark’s Herning Blue Fox, said he was not interested in exploring other options once he knew the Steelers were keen for him to return.

He added: “I’m sure there were other options but I didn’t look for them, I’m happy here.”

LEADER: Kevin Tansey proved a solid addition to the Sheffield Steelers' 2023-24 roster. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

Steelers’ head coach Fox said Tansey had proved the “perfect fit” for the Steelers in what proved to be a memorable season for the club.

“Winning teams have guys that are willing to embrace the identity and culture your trying to implement into your group,” said Fox. “Kevin has been that guy. He’s been a perfect fit.

"He has done an unreal job of buying into what this organisation is all about and has been a rock in our D-core, playing such a strong and physical defensive game.

"He skates so well and is very dynamic in transition and can play a power forward role on our PP.