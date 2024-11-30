THE creation of a new hockey structure in South Yorkshire has been well-documented in recent months – and its usefulness has come to the fore in particular this past week or so.

After a testing first season under the new ownership of Sheffield Steelers’ owner Tony Smith, Sheffield Steeldogs have been transformed in 2024-25.

Player-coach Ben Morgan’s team have found their feet in the opening third of the campaign, sitting pretty at third in the regular season standings and with a place in the NIHL National Cup semi-finals secured.

But there is also the bigger picture to consider, that of creating a clear pathway from the Sheffield Ice Hockey Academy right through to the Elite League.

MOVING UP: Nathan Ripley, right, gained valuable ice time with Sheffield Steelers against Manchester Storm and Dundee Stars last weekend. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

It will take some time before the fruits of that project are fully seen, but Morgan is seeing positive early signs of the impact such a shared ideal has on the development of players.

In the past week alone, Finlay Ulrick, Nathan Ripley and Ivan Björkly Nordström have all gained valuable ice time with the Steelers, with import Sam Tremblay having spent plenty of time at the higher level, including the Champions Hockey League.

That in turn has created opportunities lower down for players, with the likes of Aiden Dancer, Ben Cutts and Jacob Brammer stepping up from North One level, the latter as part of a two-way deal with Hull Jets.

Last weekend saw Nathan Ripley remain with the Steelers for both nights - originally it was just for the Saturday - and while it left the Steeldogs short on numbers, they coped admirably, snapping the five-game winning streak of hosts Telford Tigers to add a 5-2 win to the 3-2 home triumph they enjoyed over Swindon Wildcats 24 hours earlier.

FOLLOW MY LEADER: Sheffield Steeldogs' player-coach, Ben Morgan. Picture: Peter Best/Steeldogs Media

“That is a big part of what we’re about nowadays,” said Morgan. “Developing that pathway and establishing that performance pyramid and the steps to get through the academy and into the senior teams then hopefully break into our team and then into the position of the likes of Fin, Nathan and Ivan, who are pushing to make it into the Steelers on a regular basis.

“Against Telford, it was literally just Aiden and Jacob on that third line with Jack Brammer and they did a fantastic job.”

The Steeldogs spend the weekend on the road, starting with a trip to Berkshire Bees tonight before heading across to Cambridgeshire to take on Peterborough Phantoms.

It remains to be seen who returns from the Steelers after their 6-3 defeat at Cardiff Devils on Wednesday, Ulrick and Björkly Nordström having made the trip to South Wales.