BACK in the decision-making business of picking a team, one of the toughest calls for Sheffield Steeldogs’ player-coach Ben Morgan during the 2024-25 NIHL National campaign may come in goal.

The flood of Sheffield-trained players returning to the Steel City continued on Friday with the announcement that Doncaster-born Ben Norton would be strapping on the pads for Sheffield Steeldogs.

The 20-year-old, a mainstay of the Great Britain junior programme for the last four years, played more than 40 games for Bristol Pitbulls last season but will find himself training with Elite League champions Sheffield Steelers next time around, as part of a two-way deal with the Steeldogs.

His tough baptism of fire at Bristol – Jamie Elsom’s team finished bottom and missed out on the play-offs for the second year running – came on the back of three years spent in North America, first at the Lake Placid-based Northwood School before time with Columbia Infantry in the USPHL.

COMING HOME: Goaltender Ben Norton - in action for GB Under-20s - is back in Yorkshire on a two-way deal between Sheffield Steelers and Sheffield Steeldogs. Picture courtesy of Steelers Media.

Prior to moving abroad, he came through the Sheffield junior system. It his return to South Yorkshire that presents an opportunity that may one day see him skate with the Steelers, the team he supported as a young boy.

"When I was four-years-old, my mum took me to a Steelers' game and that is when I fell in love with hockey," said Norton, whose younger brother Dan is also a netminder.

"I was 14 when I moved abroad to hockey school. This is my first time back in Sheffield since I moved away and I'm so excited to be playing for the team I grew up watching. I’m thrilled to be home.”

Norton will have a fight on his hands to secure a regular start for the Steeldogs, fellow netminder Curtis Warburton having also recently returned ‘home’ having spent last season at Bristol’s NIHL National rivals, Solway Sharks.

TWO-FOLD: Curtis Warburton is one half of a goaltending tandem for Sheffield Steeldogs, paried with Ben Norton - both on two-way deals with Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Dean Woolley.

"Ben alongside Curtis will look to push one another for starts this year,” said player-coach Morgan. “It just emphasises our commitment to developing homegrown talent.

"When we played against Ben in Bristol last season, he was the difference between the two teams and ultimately played strong enough to see his team over the line on two separate occasions.”

Steelers' head coach Aaron Fox, who is set to make a signing announcement on Saturday for the EIHL champions, said the hope was that Norton – like Warburton alongside him – will eventually develop into a top-tier netminder.

"Ben is coming back home to work on developing his game by being able to practice with us and getting valuable game time with the Dogs,” said Fox.