Sheffield Steelers and their need to get out of the blocks quicker in race for Elite League title

AARON FOX admits Sheffield Steelers’ starts are causing some concern – even though they have managed to salvage something from most of the games they have recently fallen behind in.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In six of their last seven games – the 8-1 win over rock-bottom Fife Flyers aside – the Steelers have found themselves trailing at the end of the first period.

Fortunately, in all but one of those six games – the Challenge Cup semi-final second leg defeat at Cardiff Devils – the Steelers have managed to salvage something from the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest instance of them being left playing catch-up came on Sunday night at Guildford Flames when they came back from 2-0 down after 40 minutes through goals from Daniel Leavens and Joona Huttula before losing out in the subsequent shoot-out.

It could yet prove to be a crucial point, though, in the Elite League title race, leaving them five points adrift of leaders Belfast Giants with 13 games remaining and ahead of Wednesday night’s trip to Cardiff.

Saturday night was a similar story, trailing 2-0 against Nottingham Panthers in front of a sellout Utilita Arena, although on that occasion they won the shoot-out.

And while giving themselves more work than necessary by falling behind early in games, the major positive is that the Steelers continue to display impressive powers of recovery, not least when coming from 2-0 down at home to Belfast on February 16 to run out 5-2 winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our starts have been a bit of an issue for us,” said Fox in the wake of Sunday’s loss in Guildford.

HARD SLOG: Sheffield Steelers' Brien Diffley (right) drives forward in Sunday's Elite League clash at Guildford Flames. Picture: Joihn Uwins/EIHL media.

“I think we’ve scored one goal in the first period of the last seven or eight games. We’ve found a way to battle back in most of those games and come out with some points.

“We did that again (in Guildford) but just couldn’t get the extra one in overtime or penalty shots.

“But credit to the guys for pushing in the third and getting that point.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Steelers will need to end their winless streak in Cardiff when they pay their final visit of the regular season there on Wednesday night, having lost there three times already this season.