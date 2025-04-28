AARON FOX said locking defenceman Dominic Cormier in for another two years can prove a difference maker for Sheffield Steelers next season.

The 27-year-old defenceman was one of two player announcements made on Monday by the Elite League club, with British forward Cole Shudra - currently out at the World Championship Division 1A tournament with Great Britain - also confirmed as returning for 2025-26.

The news comes just 48 hours after confirmation that Finnish pair Mikko Juusola and Joona Huttula would also be sticking around in South Yorkshire.

It takes Fox’s roster for next season to seven confirmed names as he looks to build a team to challenge for silverware having followed up last year’s treble-winning campaign by drawing a blank in 2024-25.

Cormier has excelled and entertained ever since he arrived part-way through the 2023-24 campaign, regarded as a crucial element of the success that followed in the Challenge Cup, league and play-offs.

He was the top-scoring defenceman for the Steelers last season, posting nine goals and 42 assists in 78 league, Cup, play-off and Champions Hockey League appearances.

“Corms is back on a two-year deal and has been fantastic for us from the moment he showed up,” said Fox. “He is an elite-skating and puck-moving D who has been a huge point producer for us.

“With how fast we want to play, he’s a perfect fit in our system and has really bought into what we do.

BACK FOR MORE: Dominic Cormier returns for a third season with Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Al Goold/EIHL Media

“Dom played the majority of the year with Joona (Huttula) and they were excellent together. To get him locked in for another two years is great for us as a group.”

Shudra, returns for a further year and his sixth season with his hometown club.

Even though his ice time dropped slightly last season compared to the previous year, Fox views the 26-year-old as a crucial part of his team, one that can offer more offence.

“Getting Shuds back is another no-brainer for us,” added Fox. “He’s another big-bodied Brit that I think is ready to take the next step into becoming a player that can move up in the lineup and bring more offence to his game.