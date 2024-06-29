WHEN it came down to it, Daniel Ciampini didn’t need much convincing.

A third season with Sheffield Steelers was always going to be a strong option for the 33-year-old Canadian.

A third season with the Steelers on the back of a treble-winning campaign surrounded by many of the team-mates who had achieved that with you, just made it even more attractive.

Of course, nobody at the Utilita Arena will be taking anything for granted when Aaron Fox’s team returned in mid-August in readiness for the start of their Champions Hockey League campaign.

BRING IT BACK: Daniel Ciampini was a key piece of Sheffield Steelers' treble-winning exploits last season and was keen to come back and try to emulate that success. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

You only have to cast an eye towards Northern Ireland to see what became of the Belfast Giants, emerging from last season with nothing to show for their efforts just 12 months on from clinching a treble of their own.

Now the challenge for the Steelers is to make sure they don’t suffer the same fate as the Giants, that they build on what was achieved in 2023-24, ensuring it becomes just the start of something, not the end.

Ciampini, like many of the treble-winning Steelers’ roster, would no doubt have had options of going elsewhere on the back of such a triumphant year.

But having seen a number of familiar faces already confirmed as returning, there was little doubt where he wanted to be more than anywhere else.

SEE YOU SOON: Daniel Ciampini (left) chats to Sheffield Steelers' team-mate Colton Saucerman - both are returning for the 2024-25 campaign. Picture: Hayley Roberts/Steelers Media.

“In all honesty it was the easiest hockey decision I have ever made,” said Ciampini, as a third season with the Steelers was confirmed on Saturday.

“It was a straightforward conversation with Aaron and the deal was agreed pretty much instantly

“Once Aaron explained his plan to bring a big core group of the guys back to defend the titles we had won, I was on board - the hockey environment Aaron has built here is outstanding.

“But also, from a family point of view, myself and Christina consider Sheffield as our second home now.

“We both appreciate the support we have had from everyone in the city over the last two years.”

Last summer, head coach Fox had marked Ciampini down as a must for returning if his team was going to stand any chance of overcoming another trophyless campaign, particularly one that had promised to deliver so much.

Ciampini’s willingness to return was matched by him being more than happy to help convince other players to join him in South Yorkshire - including defensive lynchpins Kevin Tansey and Colton Saucerman who he had previously played with at HC Innsbruck.

“Champ had an outstanding season last year,” said Fox, of a player who was one of a handful of ever-presents and finished fourth overall in scoring for the Steelers with 69 points, including 24 goals, in 70 games.

“He finished top 10 in league scoring, while also being a leader on and off the ice. Daniel’s a top penalty kill guy for us as well and his hockey IQ really sets him apart.

“He was a core piece we identified from back in the 22-23 season and returned with a bad taste in his mouth last year, only caring about winning, something he helped us achieve with the Grand Slam.