Sheffield Steelers and why it was so vital to get Mikko Juusola back for second Elite League season
Of course it helps that he played a pivotal role in what turned out to be a treble-winning campaign - the Steelers rounding off a memorable 2023-24 when they added the Elite League play-off trophy to the regular season league and Challenge Cup titles they had already secured.
The Finnish forward proved one of head coach Aaron Fox’s most reliable players, an ever-present in all three competitions, who put up almost a point a game in 70 appearances.
His 61-point haul - including 24 goals - was just one of many reasons Fox was so keen to bring the 26-year-old left-hander back to South Yorkshire for a second season.
“Mikko was a very important piece of the puzzle last season,” said Fox.
“He came in here and made a huge first impression from the first time he stepped on the ice. The pace he played with and the ability to fit in anywhere in our top nine was huge in our group.
“His speed is elite and I think his wall play makes him very hard to defend against, especially on the cycle.
“He’s also a very reliable player defensively and was good on the PK for us.It’s great to be able to keep him here and I expect him to build off last season’s numbers.”
For Juusola, who spent the majority of his career in his native Finland before a short spell in Czechia prior to signing for the Steelers, last summer, there was little doubt about him wanting to return.
“It was the easiest decision to come back, I didn’t have to think twice,” he said. “I just spoke with Foxy and then my agent and told them to get it done, it was very simple.
“Winning games is always fun and we just kept winning, first games and then trophies.
"That first win against Guildford in the Cup final was incredible, to do it at home in front of our crazy fans was maybe the most special moment.”