THE BENEFIT of having a full week of preparation and the ability to rest injured players was clear for all to see at the Utilita Arena on Saturday night as Sheffield Steelers snapped their four-game losing streak in style.

Not since February 2020 had Aaron Fox’s suffered such a slump but, with first-choice netminder Matt Greenfield and key defenceman Colton Saucerman back in their ranks, the Steelers were full value for their 5-2 win.

Mitchell Balmas led the way with two first period strikes - his first coming on the power play - before the Steelers enhanced their lead further early in the second with another strike on the man advantage, this time from Danil Ciampini.

Coventry rattled the hosts soon after, however, pulling a goal through a power play move of their own finished by Alessio Luciani at 23.39 and then making it a one-goal game just 43 seconds later when Michael Regush beat Greenfield at the back post.

But only nine more seconds had elapsed before Brandon Whistle showed great skill to beat Mat Robson on a breakaway to give the home team some breathing space.

That was how it stayed, the Steelers controlling the game for the most part before making sure of the points through Joona Huttula’s 58th-minute strike which crept over the line squeezing through Robson’s legs.

“It was an important effort from our group tonight,” said head coach Fox ahead of Sunday night’s trip to Dundee Stars. “I thought we were on it from puck drop, first on everything and the compete level was through the roof.

“The power play was really good and I’ve talked about our special teams and how they need to be better and our power play was two for three tonight and we snapped it around really, really good.