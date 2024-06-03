HE may have landed in South Yorkshire months after all his team-mates, but Dominic Cormier had no less of an impact for Sheffield Steelers in a memorable 2023-24 campaign.

The 26-year-old defender was a significant contributor to the treble-winning season under Aaron Fox, meaning it is not surprising that he is back for a second full season.

After arriving in mid-November and despite having played more than 10 games less than the majority of his fellow blue liners, Cormier ended the season as the team’s third top-scoring D-man with eight goals and 26 assists in 56 appearances.

He served notice of his intent to make a positive impact when posting an assist on his debut when the Steelers beat Belfast Giants 5-1 at the Utilita Arena.

Having already secured the services of Kevin Tansey for a second season, head coach Fox was keen to bring back his defensive partner.

“Dom is an elite skater that can create offence jumping in the play and was so good on our retrievals,” said Fox. ““We already had Kevin signed so this means our top pair will be back together.

“Dom’s speed allows him to have great gap control and defend well against the league’s top-end players night in and out. I’m very happy to get this deal done and I believe he will be a key player for us again next year.”

For left-hander Cormier, who came to Sheffield having started 2023-24 with Stjernen in Norway’s top-flight, there was little convincing that needed to be done over him returning for a second season.

BACK FOR MORE: Dominic Cormier is determined to vehemently defend three titles with Sheffield Steelers in 2024-25. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

“I loved my time there right from day one,” said Cormier. “There is a family feel with the fans and also inside the locker room with the guys.

“I have learned over the years that it is the fans that set the tone for a team and our fans were there for us every night, home or on the road.