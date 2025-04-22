IT may not have gone as hoped for on the domestic front with Sheffield Steelers for Rob Dowd, but he is optimistic he can end the 2024-25 campaign with something to show for his efforts.

The last opportunity for Dowd to hang a medal around his neck comes in Romania next week as part of the Great Britain team aiming for an instant return to the top tier of the World Championships following their relegation last year.

Pete Russell’s team - which also includes Dowd’s Steelers’ team-mate Cole Shudra and Leeds Knights’ captain Kieran Brown - flies out later this week to Sfântu Gheorghe following a short training camp in Nottingham.

They begin their Division 1A campaign on Sunday against Ukraine, before subsequent encounters against the hosts, Romania, Japan and Italy before finishing off their campaign on Saturday, May 3 against Poland, the team who were relegated along with them just under 12 months ago.

Dowd had gone into those Championships in Prague - against the likes of Canada, Finland and hosts and eventual winners Czechia - on the back of a treble-winning domestic campaign with the Steelers, winning the league, Challenge Cup and play-offs.

This time around however, the Steelers ended their season empty-handed, a play-off semi-final defeat at the hands of Nottingham Panthers on Saturday seeing them surrender the last of their three trophies.

Dowd is confident that the Steelers will come back stronger in 2025-26.

“It’s really sore to come away with no trophies,” admitted Dowd. “Obviously you start the season with an aim of winning trophies, so to come away with nothing hurts.

AIMING HIGH: Sheffield Steelers' captain Rob Dowd is confident Great Britain can clinch a top-two finish in Romania and promotion back to the top tier of the world game. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“But you have to look back on the positives, we took it down to the last game, the last period of the season in terms of the league title.

“Sadly, that’s the brutal thing about sport, coming up short in the last period, the last game hurts.

“But it is what it is - we did fantastically well in the Champions League. That was a great experience for everyone involved and the way we performed there against some very, very good teams was fantastic

“So there’s a lot of stuff to build on from throughout the season and we have to go into the summer, build on those positives and come back stronger next time around.”

NOT QUITE: Robert Dowd, in action for Sheffield Steelers during Saturday's Elite League play-off semi-final. Picture: Hayley Roberts/Steelers Media

Dowd says the mood in the GB camp at the National Ice Centre was confident on the first day, something they will need plenty of if they wish to clinch one of the top two promotion spots.