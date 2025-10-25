IT has not been plain sailing in the Challenge Cup for any Elite League team this season – including Sheffield Steelers.

Consistency has been an issue for all six teams in Group A, meaning the Steelers and Coventry have arguably staggered into the semi-finals, the Steelers sealing their progression with a 4-1 win at home to Cardiff Devils last Sunday.

Former Steelers’ coach Paul Thompson and his Devils team will now have to wait another year to try and win a competition they last tasted success in back in 2017, when he was in charge at the Utilita Arena.

The Steelers, on the other hand, can ensure they go into the final four stage as group winners - and potentially top seeds overall - if they get a point from Sunday’s trip to Manchester Storm who, like Cardiff and Guildford Flames have missed out on progression.

TOP BILLING: Sheffield Steelers' captain Rob Dowd is keen for his team to finish top of Group A in the Challenge Cup. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

Steelers’ captain Rob Dowd, though, is prepared for a tough night in Altrincham, against a Storm side who are showing promising signs under new head coach Cam Critchlow.

The 33-year-old Canadian made the move behind the bench in the summer after five years as a player for Storm.

Dowd knows him well from their time playing together for Great Britain in 2023-24 and is not surprised at how well his former team-mate has taken to coaching.

“He has a great hockey mind and he knows and played the game very well,” said Dowd. “So there was never any doubt in my mind that when he made the move into coaching that he’d do a good job.

“He seems to have got them playing really well right now.

“A win in Manchester could also make us top of the whole thing going into the final four, depending on how things go in the north group - so that could be home ice for us.

“It is a big game for us, but we’ve seen already this season that they are a very good, very strong team, they work hard, they are scoring goals and are playing well defensively.”

Before that, the Steelers return to regular season league action on home ice against Guildford on Saturday night.

The two teams have met twice already this season in the Challenge Cup, the Steelers winning 5-2 at home on the opening night of the 2025-26 season before winning 4-3 in overtime at The Spectrum two weeks later.

Dowd added: “Similar to us,they had a big turnover of players in the summer, had a few core guys leave, so they’ll have been going through a teething process like ourselves.