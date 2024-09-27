SHEFFIELD STEELERS’ captain Robert Dowd believes a settled roster has enabled this summer’s new arrivals to settle in more quickly to life in the Elite League.

With only seven or so new faces added by head coach Aaron Fox in the off-season, there is a welcome familiarity about the Steelers line-up that delivered a memorable EIHL treble of league, cup and play-offs during 2023-24.

As a result, the close-knit nature of the successful group returning from last season has, Dowd, believes, made it easier to integrate the likes of defencemen Sacha Guimond and Joona Huttula, forwards Joel Janatuinen, Angelo Miceli and Daniel Leavens plus netminder Marco De Filippo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those first few days of team bonding at Ice Sheffield clearly paid off given the electric start the Steelers have enjoyed to life back in the Champions Hockey League, one which has left them sitting eighth with three wins from four games.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ETHOS: Robert Dowd (second right) celebrates one of Sheffield Steelers' goals in their 4-1 win over Guildford Flames at the Utilita Arena last weekend. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

That winning feeling continued with Challenge Cup victories over Guildford Flames and Coventry Blaze last weekend.

This weekend brings further testing encounters against two teams who are, so far, unbeaten during 2024-25.

Tonight sees the Steelers travel to Nottingham Panthers, again in the Cup, before they get their regular season league title defence underway tomorrow at home to Belfast Giants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think with having the big core coming back, we’ve already got the ethos of the team and how we want to go about things,” said Dowd. “So that has made it easier to implement things with the new guys.

LEADING MAN: Sheffield Steelers' captain is looking for his team to maintain the early-season form shown in the CHL. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

“It’s always key to try and keep a good core of players together from the previous season, especially such a successful season.

“Foxy being able to retain the majority of the team from last year has been a huge positive for us and they’ve done very well with the guys they have brought in. They have all been fantastic so far and slotted into the team really well.”