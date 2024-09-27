Sheffield Steelers captain Robert Dowd says familiarity has brought early content for champions
With only seven or so new faces added by head coach Aaron Fox in the off-season, there is a welcome familiarity about the Steelers line-up that delivered a memorable EIHL treble of league, cup and play-offs during 2023-24.
As a result, the close-knit nature of the successful group returning from last season has, Dowd, believes, made it easier to integrate the likes of defencemen Sacha Guimond and Joona Huttula, forwards Joel Janatuinen, Angelo Miceli and Daniel Leavens plus netminder Marco De Filippo.
Those first few days of team bonding at Ice Sheffield clearly paid off given the electric start the Steelers have enjoyed to life back in the Champions Hockey League, one which has left them sitting eighth with three wins from four games.
That winning feeling continued with Challenge Cup victories over Guildford Flames and Coventry Blaze last weekend.
This weekend brings further testing encounters against two teams who are, so far, unbeaten during 2024-25.
Tonight sees the Steelers travel to Nottingham Panthers, again in the Cup, before they get their regular season league title defence underway tomorrow at home to Belfast Giants.
“I think with having the big core coming back, we’ve already got the ethos of the team and how we want to go about things,” said Dowd. “So that has made it easier to implement things with the new guys.
“It’s always key to try and keep a good core of players together from the previous season, especially such a successful season.
“Foxy being able to retain the majority of the team from last year has been a huge positive for us and they’ve done very well with the guys they have brought in. They have all been fantastic so far and slotted into the team really well.”
On the weekend ahead, Dowd added: “It’s a very big two days for us, against two very good teams who haven’t lost yet. We’re looking for maximum points but we know we’re going to have to be at our best in order to get them.”