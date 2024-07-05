Of course, it’s easy to trust a head coach who has just delivered a history-making treble in the Elite League - following up March’s Challenge Cup triumph with the regular season championship and then, to cap it all, the play-offs.

But the ‘trust’ aspect of the pair’s relationship is something that has been there from the very start.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yes, at the start of 2023-24 season, Smith ramped up the pressure on Fox and his assistant Carter Beston-Will when he made it clear the expectation was to win silverware.

DYNAMIC DUO: Sheffield Steelers' head coach Aaron Fox celebrates his team's Challenge Cup success in March with assistant coach Carter Beston-Will - both will return on new deals keeping them at the club until the summer of 2027. Picture: Tony Johnson.

It came on the back of two barren campaigns when the Steelers had been in promising positions to end their wait for the most-prized crown of the regular season league title, only to badly fall away on each occasion.

There were calls for Fox’s head at the end of that season from some quarters, but Smith held firm. It was the right call.

Fox had ‘delivered’ in his first-ever season back in 2019-20, leading the organisation to their first Challenge Cup trophy in 17 years, enjoying a memorable night in Cardiff just a few days before the Covid pandemic shut down the league and virtually everything else in March 2020.

Expectations are always great when it comes to the Steelers who, along with Belfast, Cardiff and Nottingham, are one of the ‘big four’ expected to be in the mix for trophies every season.

HAPPY DAYS: Sheffield Steelers' owner, Tony Smith. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley.

And having lived up to those expectations last season in such glorious style, it should come as no surprise that Fox and Beston-Will have been rewarded with new deals which will keep them in place until the end of the 2026-27 season.

“We believe we have the best coaches in the league and wanted to ensure we retained them,” beamed Smith.

“I’m delighted to have Aaron and Carter committed to the Steelers for the next three seasons, they are both first-class people who have bought into the whole Steelers project 100 per cent.

“I know I can leave the hockey side of the business to them, fully trusting that they will make the right decisions.

TEAMWORK: Sheffield Steelers' head coach Aaron Fox, left and assistant, Carter Beston-Will. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley.

“The relationship between owner and head coach is perhaps the most important one in any sporting club and I’m pleased at how Aaron and I work together.

“I think after the past five years we understand each other pretty well and think alike.

“I trust him and the decisions he makes for us and I’m thrilled that he has decided to remain with the club to help us grow even stronger”

Beston-Will has been by Fox’s side since 2017-18 when he worked as video coach for Medvescak Zagreb in Croatia.

TREBLE TOP: Sheffield Steelers celebrate winning the league, cup and play-off trophies in 2023-24. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Fox was initially there as sporting director, later moving into his first-ever head coach role before the team ran into financial difficulties and prompted both resign in December 2018.

Beston-Will briefly headed back to North America to continue playing but, after Fox had agreed in the Spring of 2019 to replace Tom Barrasso, the two were quickly reunited in South Yorkshire.

For both Fox and Smith, Beston-Will - still only 26-years-old - is a crucial piece of the jigsaw at the Steelers.

“Carter certainly has learned so much from Aaron’s leadership and coaching,” added Smith.

“He also has the same work ethic that you need in this business. We understand how important Carter is to the coaching and off-ice team, his inclusion was important in setting out the team’s future.”

Next season, Beston-Will enjoy an enhanced role having been made associate coach, something Fox believes is fully merited.

“Having Carter return is also important, we have worked together for a long time and every year his responsibilities grow,” explained Fox. “Next season he will take on the role as associate coach and have a bigger voice inside the room.”

As for Fox himself, while there may well have been periods of self-doubt during the lean seasons of 2021-22 and 2022-23, he remained focused on producing the success he was aiming for as soon as he stepped through the main doors at the Utilita Arena five years ago.

Having done so in such memorable style last time out, it has made his desire to stick around and build on that success even stronger. He is settled in Sheffield, as are his family. In short, there is nowhere else he would rather be.

“I work for a really professional organisation and the way Tony and his family have treated me over the past five years has been outstanding,” said the 48-year-old American.

“From a hockey perspective, I’ve been allowed to build a team with the full support of the ownership and all at the club.

“When I arrived here, the job was to close the gap on Cardiff and Belfast and we did that, last year succeeding in winning all three trophies.

“I can guarantee you that the pressure and the bar has been set now for next year and that is never going to change in this situation and I’m completely comfortable with it.

“From a personal point of view I have a young family that is settled and happy here, their childhood is important to me and we feel the best place for them is here in Sheffield.”

As well as defending all three trophies, next season will also take on some of Europe’s finest in the Champions Hockey League.

Having been drawn against teams from Sweden, Switzerland and Czechia it will prove a stiff challenge, but one that excites Fox and those players already confirmed as coming back for 2024-25.