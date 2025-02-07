ANGRY though he clearly was at one point – indeed for quite some time after the final buzzer – head coach Aaron Fox remains positive about Sheffield Steelers’ ambitions of retaining their Challenge Cup crown.

To Fox’s mind, the 5-3 win in the first leg of their semi-final against Cardiff Devils at the Utilita Arena on Wednesday night should probably have been 5-2.

But a controversial decision by the officials to allow Cole Sanford’s second goal – when it was assumed by the majority of the people in the building that they had called play back for a penalty – left a bitter taste in the mouths of those on the home bench.

Fox, pictured, has quite often shown his passionate side in his five years at the helm - including through some trying, emotional times – but rarely at the level he displayed on the bench on Wednesday.

Regardless, he believes his team were worthy winners of the opening encounter in the tie, but is well aware of the difficult task that awaits them in South Wales next week in order to get the job done and keep alive their ambition of retaining the title they won on home ice last season.

“I’m happy to be up 2-0, we’ll take that advantage,” said Fox. “We know it’s a 120-minute game and momentum is crucial in this thing so a two-goal lead is a good start.

“I thought we were outstanding in the first, relentless all over the ice, first on everything, physical where we needed to be.

“But we know we’re going to have to go down there, they’ve played us well down there every time we’ve been down there this year, so we know it’s going to be a different hockey game and we’ll have to be ready.”

TOUGH TRIP: Sheffield Steelers take a two-goal lead into next Wednesday's second leg of their Challenge Cup semi-final against Cardiff Devils. Picture: Dean Woolley.

With three power play goals – two coming in the third period from Patrick Watling and Daniel Leavens, the first in the 14th minute from defenceman Joona Huttula – Fox had an additional reason to take encouragement from his team’s performance.

“We knew they were going to push back but I thought it was very important for our power play to take advantage tonight when we had those opportunities,” he added.