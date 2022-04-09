Sheffield Steelers coach Aaron Fox confident of edging out rivals Belfast Giants

Sheffield Steelers head coach, Aaron Fox Picture: Dean Woolley

With four games remaining, just one point separates leaders Belfast Giants and Fox’s Sheffield Steelers’ team.

Three of those four games pits the top two against each other, starting with this weekend’s double-header at the Utilita Arena.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the six-game head-to-head series, the Steelers lead 2-1 and Fox is confident his team can extend that advantage if they play to their capabilities, something they gave a good indication of in Wednesday night’s 8-2 thrashing of second-bottom Manchester Storm.

“I feel like it’s been a good match-up all year long with them,” said Fox. “And, from a league perspective, I don’t think you could ask for anything more - three of the last four games are between the top two teams

“I’m confident in our group and I know that if we come ready to play the way I know we can play, then we’ll be successful.”

Fox is confident Marc Olivier- Vallerand will be fit to play after failking to finish the midweek win over Manchester Storm.

The last time Steelers and Giants met was also a double-header weekend, on that occasion in Belfast. After losing on the Friday night 5-1, the Steelers bounced back in style 24 hours later by prevailing 5-2.