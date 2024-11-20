SHEFFIELD STEELERS’ head coach Aaron Fox hailed his team’s “unbelievable’ Champions Hockey League campaign - but was left counting the cost of their efforts on the European stage.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steelers went down 4-2 at Eisbaren Berlin on Tuesday night, leaving the German DEL champions to celebrate a 9-5 aggregate triumph taking them through to the quarter-finals.

The overall scoreline was a touch harsh on Fox and his players, but they return home knowing they have shown that Elite League teams can compete with some of the best that Europe has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They may have come up short against Berlin but this is a team that had already beaten Sweden’s Skellefteå AIK and Växjö Lakers, as well as Sparta Prague and Dynamo Pardubice from Czechia.

They were also only edged out by the odd goal by Switzerland’s Zurich Lions and Fribourg-Gottéron, allowing Fox to be rightly proud of his team’s efforts over the course of the past two-and-a-half months.

“I’m disappointed, obviously, but it has been such an unbelievable journey, not just for our group but our fanbase,” said Fox, as the 500 travelling Steelers’ fans cheered their team off the ice.

“For us to be in this position, I really had belief that we could get it done and we were only a couple of bounces away but what an effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone kind of ruled us out when they saw our draw but we’ve got a pretty resilient group in that room and belief and out-competing teams goes a long way.

“I think we’ve shown that our league is really, really good and that when we’re ready to play hockey we can play with anybody.”

The cost to the Steelers is yet to be evaluated, having lost No 1 netminder Matt Greenfield to injury inside three minutes, while forward Patrick Watling had to be stretchered off the ice after a nasty-looking collision late on.

Fox was rightly concerned over the pair, both key players in last season’s grand slam triumph as well as the current campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STARTING POINT: Marc-Olivier Vallerand and Sheffield Steelers celebrate in front of the team's fans in berlin. Picture: Steelers Media/CHL.

“The disappointing thing is we lost a couple of bodies tonight that didn’t look good, so we’re going to have to see how they are, which is the worst-case scenario in this,” added Fox.

The Steelers came out all guns blazing in the first period at the Wellblechpalast Arena and were undeterred after seeing Greenfield depart so early, replaced by Marco De Filippo.

After killing off a hooking call on Watling, the Steelers then went on the power play when Berlin’s Olivier Galipeau was sent to the box for the same infraction in the 12th minute.

Just over a minute later, the Steelers got their reward for setting the early pace, Sacha Guimond finding Vallerand in the right circle from where he fired through a screen provided by Watling and past Jake Hildebrand to reduce the overall deficit to just one goal with 12.05 on the clock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HELLO AGAIN: Sheffield Steelers' Robert Dowd eludes the attentions of former team-mate Liam Kirk during Tuesday night's second leg. Picture: Steelers Media/CHL.

The expected kick back from the hosts came in the second period and they got ahead on the night with two goals in the space of 90 seconds.

Yannick Veilleux broke free down the middle and poked his shot through De Filippo’s legs and while it initially looked like the Steelers’ goalie had saved the effort, his right leg inadvertently nudged the puck over the line at 24.18.

The tie then started to get away from the Steelers when a face-off win saw the puck reach Korbinian Geibel, who got his shot off quickly to beat De Filippo low to his right at 25.48.

Joona Huttula was denied by Hildebrand at the far post following good work by Daniel Leavens and the Steelers enjoyed around 30 seconds of a 6-on-3 power play when they pulled De Filippo towards the end of the period, but they couldn’t convert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the third, a Watling throw on net almost ricocheted in off Mark Simpson before the game was effectively killed off when Ty Ronning struck at 48.53 to make it 8-4 overall.

The Steelers couldn’t convert on a lengthy 6-on-4 power play with De Filippo pulled again, but they got on the board for a second time through Mitchell Balmas with three minutes left.

PROUD: Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Aaron Fox Picture: Steelers MEdia/CHL.

Watling was then left in a heap after being checked from behind and into team-mate Huttula and while he was stretchered off, the officials opted to award Blaine Byron the empty-net effort at 57.46 that came about off the loose puck after the hit on the Steelers’ forward.

“That was a tight hockey game,” added Fox. “I thought our first period was maybe one of the best 20 we’ve played in a really long time and to only be 1-0 up after that, I thought we were unfortunate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew they were going to push back in the second period which they did and it was a long road back from there.