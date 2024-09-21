AARON FOX admits it will be an emotional evening at the Utilita Arena tonight as Sheffield Steelers enjoy a rather special grand-slam banner-raising occasion.

The Steelers have picked up where they left off in 2023-24 with their impressive form in the Champions Hockey League but tonight will be about looking back, briefly, before they return to the bread and butter of the Challenge Cup.

The Cup was the first of three raised by the Steelers in a memorable season under head coach Fox, who also led them to the Elite League regular season title and play-off championship.

As is tradition at the first home game of the following season after a successful campaign, the Steelers will raise a banner to the ceiling of their home building prior to taking on Guildford Flames.

PARTY TIME: Sheffield Steelers will enjoy a treble banner-raising night at Utilita Arena tonight ahead of their Challenge Cup game against Guildford. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

Fans may be advised to get there earlier than normal for a Satuday night home game for an occasion Fox and his players are looking forward to.

“It will be nice to recognise what we achieved last year before we get on with the business of this season,” said Fox.

“I’m sure it will be an emotional night there, especially for the guys returning who were with us, it should be a lot of fun and, hopefully, it gives us a bump when we start the game.”

Having won three of their four ‘regular season’ CHL games before taking a short break from European action, the Steelers will rightly go into tonight’s clash in a positive frame of mind.

IMPRESSED: Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Aaron Fox. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

And Fox is confident his players will display the same will to win seen in their encounters with some of the best teams in Europe.

“It’s an opening night game for us, we have to look at it that way and make sure that we start out on the right path here,” he added.

“It’s been pretty impressive stuff from our group in the CHL, for sure. I think what has been most important is just our compete level - that has been at a very, very high standard from the very first game in Fribourg.

“If you’re going to out-compete teams, you’re always going to give yourselves a chance.”