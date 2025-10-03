THREE WEEKS into the 2025-26 Elite League campaign and Sheffield Steelers can finally get their regular season schedule up and running.

So far, the Steelers have been limited to Challenge Cup games, taking nine points from six games to leave them second in the Group A standings behind Cardiff Devils.

But, as everyone knows - and contrary to most ice hockey leagues around the world - the league is king in the UK, the play-offs nothing more than a knockout cup staged at the end of the real business of deciding who is league champion.

The Steelers get their league campaign underway with a brace of home games against Scottish opposition, Dundee Stars visiting on Saturday night, with Glasgow Clan making the trip from north of the border 24 hours later.

And while Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox admits there are still plenty of tweaks and adjustments to be made before he is fully satisfied with his line-up, he has seen enough encouraging signs in the build-up to the Stars clash.

“I think it has been a bit of a unique situation with it being all Challenge Cup games up until now,” said Fox. “But all I think that does is heighten your awareness of what is at stake this weekend.

“We all know the Cup is important and we want to advance as far as we can and obviously win a trophy there but, obviously, two league games this weekend is a big weekend.

“Dundee are scoring a ton of goals, they’ve beaten Belfast twice already so we know they can obviously play with anybody in this league.

HOME START: Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Aaron Fox. Picture: James Assinder/EIHL Media.

“We’re in a good spot there in the Cup, our play has been a little up and down, which is normal - early doors - but there have been a lot of positives that we can take.

“We’re still trying to get some line combinations sorted that I was hoping we would have a little more structure with by now, but we’ve had to move things around a little bit just because I don’t think we’ve had everyone going at the same time, yet.”

Sunday brings the return of a familiar face to the Utilita Arena in the shape of Clan forward Brett Neumann, who played an integral role in the Steelers’ treble triumph of 2023-24 before spending last season in Switzerland.

“We had some good times with Neums here,” added Fox. “We know what kind of player he is, he flies around and can shoot the puck really well, so we’ll have to be aware of where he is on the ice.