HE may not have been able to mark the occasion with two points, but Sheffield Steelers’ Aaron Fox still takes great pride in reaching a significant coaching milestone with the club.

The Steelers suffered a blow to their hopes of retaining their Elite League title on Sunday night when they went down 6-2 at Guildford Flames.

It saw them swap places with Nottingham Panthers - who won at Manchester Storm - and drop to fourth in the regular season standings, while ceding more ground to leaders Belfast Giants, who were busy winning 4-1 at second-placed Cardiff Devils.

With 22 games remaining for the Steelers, the gap between them and Belfast now stands at nine points.

There is only one more meeting between the two teams, while the top two still have to meet each other three more times.

Either way, the Steelers are going to need other results to go in their favour, but while there are enough points available, there is hope and it is guaranteed that there will be a number of surprise results between now and the end of March.

The trip to Guildford was also a significant one for Fox on a personal level, marking his 338th game in charge, taking him past Alex Dampier’s long-held record of 337 games behind the bench.

When Fox first agreed terms to succeed Tom Barrasso in the Spring of 2019, he was looking for a stable and long-term project, particularly given the way his previous team Medvescak Zagreb had imploded, a situation which led to him resigning the previous December.

RECORD-BREAKER: Aaron Fox, pictured on the Sheffield Steelers' bench on Sunday in Guildford, where he set a new record for number of games in charge by a coach. Picture: John Uwins/EIHL Media.

Once he arrived in South Yorkshire, he set about closing the gap on the likes of Belfast and Cardiff, who between them had dominated the Elite League landscape in the previous three years, since the Steelers had last landed the most-coveted prize of all, the regular season league championship in 2016.

His first season brought the Challenge Cup - the team’s first-ever triumph in that competition in the EIHL era - but the league remained elusive until they produced last season’s stunning grand slam campaign.

Champions Hockey League produced many new admirers and plaudits from around Europe earlier this season and they remain in the running for all three domestic trophies this time around.

“You know what, I came into this situation and what really appealed about this job originally was that it was an English-speaking country and the Steelers were a very well-known and well-respected club that had a history of winning,” said Fox.

WINNER: Sheffield Steelers' head coach Aaron Fox lifts the Challenge Cup trophy after beating the Guildford Flames in March last year - one part of their grand slam treble Picture: Tony Johnson.

“And winning was something that they wanted to get back to and I wanted to be in a place to win.

“Also, I was looking for something where I wasn’t moving my kids around from year to year, going through different schools, so I had it in my head to come here for at least a few years and give them that, as well as give myself the opportunity to be at an organisation that wants to win, cares about winning and gives you the tools to win.”

It hasn’t all been plain sailing.

When Fox’s team fell away late in the league title race for a second year running in 2022-23, there were calls from some Steelers’ fans for him to go.

CHAMPIONS: Aaron Fox with his Sheffield Steelers' players and staff after winning the Elite League championship for the first time since 2016. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

A year later, the mood had changed significantly. For his part, Fox has no intention of going anywhere soon.

“I feel like it says a lot about the stability of the club - of the place that the organisation is in right now,” added Fox. “And I feel like since I’ve gotten here, we’ve played some good hockey and always been close to the top, won a lot of games, won some trophies and I guess it is credit to the organisation as a whole to keep key players here and find that stability.