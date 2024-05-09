​AS MUCH as some Sheffield Steelers’ fans would probably love to retain every single player from their 2023-24 grand slam-winning team, the reality is there will be changes this summer. There already has been.

Head coach Aaron Fox is confident, however, that the overhaul will be less than seen in the previous two close-seasons.

Forward Brett Neumann and defenceman Niklas Nevalainen have already announced their intentions to move on, but Fox expects to be filling in the blanks from a position of strength in the coming weeks.

FAMILIAR FACES: Sheffield Steelers' head coach Aaron Fox believes there will be less of a turnover of players this summer than in recent close-season spells. Picture: James Assinder/EIHL Media.

Talismanic defenceman Kevin Tansey has already committed for two more years, with captain Robert Dowd – who led his team to a grand slam in his first season wearing the ‘C’ – has long been in place.

The kind of success the Steelers have enjoyed in recent months can work both ways, making their players more attractive propositions for clubs elsewhere – most likely in Europe – while also potentially attracting better players to South Yorkshire.

Given recruitment is considered one of Fox’s main strengths, the close-season could be viewed as one of his favourite periods of the year, doing the deals necessary to ensure his team is a genuine contender once again when the puck drops in September.

ON THE LOOKOUT: Sheffield Steelers' head coach Aaron Fox will spend the summer poring over many cvs and resumes of potential recruits for the 2024-25 Elite League season. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

Fox acknowledges, though, that it will be no simple task to put together a roster as strong as the one he had last time out.

“There is no blueprint for replicating the type of season we had,” said Fox. “But I feel like the pieces we are bringing back are good pieces and if I can do a good job filling in the gaps then I think we’ll be in a real good spot to start the year

“So the work starts again, you can’t be complacent, you can’t think it’s going to be easy, you’ve got to play winning hockey from September and that isn’t easy.

“This organisation does an unbelievable job of taking care of its guys, at the rink and away from the rink. So it’s a very good situation for players to come into."

GONE: Finnish defender Niklas Nevalainen has already confirmed he will not be back at Sheffield Steelers for the 2024-25 season, bringing the curtain down on a two-year stay in South Yorkshire. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

Given he has just steered the Steelers to their first grand slam since 2001, Fox is also fully aware of the expectations going into the next campaign.

"Expectations are always going to be high for this group, no matter what we’ve done the year before,” he added.

"For us, again, we’ll set the exact same goals when guys come in that we did this year and we’ll need the same kind of things to go right for us again in order to be successful.

“I love the group we’ve got coming back up-to-date but, as we’ve already seen, it is not going to be everybody. Niki (Nevalainen) isn’t coming back, he’s gone back to Finland and Neums took a job in Switzerland – so it’s very clear that we’re not going to run back with the same group.

