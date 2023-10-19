Sheffield Steelers coach Aaron Fox's issues message to travelling fans after overtime win at Glasgow Clan puts them clear at top of Elite League
Two goals from Marc-Olivier Vallerand helped the Steelers secure at least a point before Mikko Juusola picked up the extra one on offer in the added five minutes to send the Steelers and their travelling fans home happy.
And head coach Fox was quick to pay tribute to those Steelers’ fans who made the long journey north of the border on a cold Wednesday evening.
"I have to say a huge thanks to the travelling fans,” said Fox. “This is a long way to come on a Wednesday night and we appreciate seeing that orange in the stands.
“That was a huge character win for us. We had a great first period and maybe should have converted more, Glasgow’s goalie played well and made some big saves to keep it an even game
“The second half of that game we did fall off a little but showed character killing those two late Clan power plays. I have to say that I thought Marco (Vallerand) was really good tonight, I mean really good. Not just those two huge goals, his overall game. Then, Mikko comes up with the OT winner and we head home happy.”
Glasgow took the lead at 5.29 when a Ryan Harrison throw on the net that was deflected in by Reece Kelly. But the influential Vallerand got to work fast and hauled his team level at 6.07 with a nice touch off a Robert Dowd pass to take him away from Antti Karjalainen and slot into the net while, at the other end, goalie Matt Greenfield was kept on his toes when denying breakaway chances for the Clan’s Gary Haden and Jordan Buesa.
Those missed chances saw the home side pay the price at 25.45 when an excellent Vallerand finish put the visitors ahead but, in what was a keenly-fought contest throughout, it was no surprise when the Clan levelled through Alex Forbes just under 10 minutes later.
Chances came and went at both ends, particularly in the last 10 minutes of regulation, but nothing could separate two quality teams until it became 3-on-3 when the Clan were punished by Jussola after there unable to clear the puck, the grabbing the extra point for his 124 seconds in.
The Steelers are in Challenge Cup action in Nottingham on Saturday before heading home for a league game against Fife Flyers on Sunday afternoon (face-off 4pm).