SHEFFIELD STEELERS’ head coach Aaron Fox paid a special thank you to the team’s fans after his team’s 3-2 win in overtime at Glasgow Clan put them clear at the top of the Elite League regular season standings.

Two goals from Marc-Olivier Vallerand helped the Steelers secure at least a point before Mikko Juusola picked up the extra one on offer in the added five minutes to send the Steelers and their travelling fans home happy.

And head coach Fox was quick to pay tribute to those Steelers’ fans who made the long journey north of the border on a cold Wednesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I have to say a huge thanks to the travelling fans,” said Fox. “This is a long way to come on a Wednesday night and we appreciate seeing that orange in the stands.

“That was a huge character win for us. We had a great first period and maybe should have converted more, Glasgow’s goalie played well and made some big saves to keep it an even game

“The second half of that game we did fall off a little but showed character killing those two late Clan power plays. I have to say that I thought Marco (Vallerand) was really good tonight, I mean really good. Not just those two huge goals, his overall game. Then, Mikko comes up with the OT winner and we head home happy.”

Glasgow took the lead at 5.29 when a Ryan Harrison throw on the net that was deflected in by Reece Kelly. But the influential Vallerand got to work fast and hauled his team level at 6.07 with a nice touch off a Robert Dowd pass to take him away from Antti Karjalainen and slot into the net while, at the other end, goalie Matt Greenfield was kept on his toes when denying breakaway chances for the Clan’s Gary Haden and Jordan Buesa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those missed chances saw the home side pay the price at 25.45 when an excellent Vallerand finish put the visitors ahead but, in what was a keenly-fought contest throughout, it was no surprise when the Clan levelled through Alex Forbes just under 10 minutes later.

STRONG ARM: Sheffield Steelers' Mark Simpson battles for puck possession against Glasgow Clan at Braehead Arena Picture: Al Goold/EIHL Media

Chances came and went at both ends, particularly in the last 10 minutes of regulation, but nothing could separate two quality teams until it became 3-on-3 when the Clan were punished by Jussola after there unable to clear the puck, the grabbing the extra point for his 124 seconds in.