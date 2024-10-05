GIVEN the way Sheffield Steelers have confounded the sceptics in the Champions Hockey League this season, anything now seems possible.

With three wins from their four ‘regular season’ games against high-class European opposition, it’s reasonable to claim that Aaron Fox’s team have taken the competition by storm so far.

But, nothing has been achieved yet.

With two games remaining, they currently sit eighth in the overall standings in a format that sees 16 teams go through to the knockout stage.

ON A ROLL: Sheffield Steelers have confounded expectations in this season's Champions Hockey League and are on the brink of reaching the knockout phase. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

Potentially, they might have enough points in the bag already, but one more win - even if it comes in overtime or a shootout and yields two points instead of three - should be enough to clinch them a spot in the second phase.

In their way, stand two of Europe’s most successful teams, Swiss league and play-off champions, ZSC Lions Zurich and Dynamo Pardubice, the current Czech Extraliga regular season title holders.

On paper, the Steelers are second favourites in both games. That has been the case in every game they have oplayed so far. The reality has been quite different.

When the draw was first made back in the summer, head coach Fox was quickly aware of the size of the task facing his team, presented with a schedule against two teams from each of Sweden, Switzerland and Czechia - all major hockey-playing nations.

READY FOR ACTION: Aaron Fox runs through some instructions with his Sheffield Steelers' players during last Sunday's Elite League win over Belfast Giants. Tuesday sees them in Zurich in the Champions Hockey League. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

Fribourg-Gottéron were able to overcome an early two-goal deficit on home ice to edge the Steelers out 4-3 on opening night, but the game was enough to light a fire under the EIHL grand slam winners.

Realising what they had quietly believed ahead of the competition - that they could compete against Europe’s finest - they made bigger headlines next time out, winning 3-2 at Sweden’s Växjö Lakers.

A return to home ice brought further challenges, but Sparta Prague were dispatched 5-1, before Swedish play-off champions Skellefteå AIK were beaten 3-2.

For Fox and his players, the knowledge that they are on the cusp of being only the second British team to make the second round in the CHL, is just one of several motivating factors going into Tuesday’s game.

SOLID: Sheffield Steelers' European campaign has been built on solid goaltending by Matt Greenfield. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

“It won’t be hard for us to get up for that game on Tuesday,” said Fox. “Now that we’re at this point in the competition and we’ve given ourselves a pretty good chance to progress, it would be pretty cool to punch our ticket through.

“There’s still a chance we could still be sat there on eight points after the next two games and still potentially go through, but it would feel much better for us to grab a couple more points on Tuesday.

“I feel that would secure it and it is pretty cool to be playing for that.”

Before Monday’s flight to Zurich, the Steelers will look to maintain the winning start they have enjoyed to their domestic campaign, defending the treble they blasted their way to last season.

Tonight brings a second Challenge Cup clash in the space of a week against Nottingham Panthers, before a league encounter at Dundee Stars when the Steelers will look to build on the 3-2 win after a shootout they enjoyed last Sunday against Belfast Giants.

“If you’d have told me before the CHL started that we’d be sitting here on eight points and with a +5 goal difference after four games, I probably would have bitten your hand off,” added Fox.

“But we are where we are. We know that Zurich still has plenty to play for, that is an extremely good hockey team over there waiting for us. We know it won’t be easy, they play two games this weekend, too, so they have a similar schedule, although they don’t have the travel.

“We know that we’re going to have to be at our absolute best in order to give ourselves a chance.

“But we’ve done that in every game so far and we feel like there is a recipe for us to be competitive in this tournament.

“A lot needs to go right and we need to be completely switched on for 60 minutes and for every single shift.

“If we do that, we feel like there’s a chance. Obviously, we could do that and still come up short - but that is just the reality of sport.”

Changing the way that British-based teams are perceived across Europe is something Fox and his players have enjoyed doing.

Belfast came agonisingly close to progressing within the new format last season, suggesting a closing of the gap for EIHL teams and their European counterparts is gathering speed.

“I think it is a great thing, great for the league, great for our group,” said Fox. “When we looked at that draw, I don’t think we could have had a harder draw.

“It looks like five of the six teams we’ve drawn are going to finish in the top eight of this tournament, with Sparta on the outside looking in right now. For us, to be where we are with that draw, it is pretty awesome.

“We’re trying not to get too far ahead of ourselves this weekend with the Nottingham and Duncee games, but I think there is a collective will in this group to advance to the next stage of the CHL now.

“There’s a difference between wanting and expecting and I think we all obviously wanted to win games before it started, but realistically I’m not sure if any of us really knew what was going to be possible.