IT may have taken Sheffield Steelers a while to get going on opening night, but they still enjoyed an impressive start to their 2025-26 Elite League season.

For the next three weeks, it is the group stages of the Challenge Cup that will occupy the Steelers before the real business of the league schedule kicks into life on October 4.

It has been head coach Aaron Fox’s busiest summer for some time in terms of recruitment – in all adding 13 new faces to his bench – and, judging by Saturday night’s 5-2 win against Guildford Flames in front of an 8,000-plus crowd at the Utilita Arena, he would appear to have chosen well.

Four of the five goals came from debutants – two from forward Derek Gentile, reunited with his childhood team-mate and lifelong friend Mitchell Balmas, now in his third year with the Steelers.

STRIKE ONE: Jordon Southorn celebrates his debut goal for Sheffield Steelers against Guildford Flames. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

Fellow forward Cliff Pu and defenceman Jordon Southorn and Cliff Pu also found the net on their competitive debut for the hosts, who went ahead with the only goal of the first period when Brien Diffley beat Justin Fazio from close range.

Just under three minutes into the second and Guildford were level when Cole Ully fired a one-timer past Greenfield into his top left-hand corner after the Steelers failed to clear the zone.

That was how it stayed until the third period when the Steelers went ahead for a second time, Gentile (inset) breaking down the right and finding the net at 41.44 after a swift exchange of passes with Mikko Juusola.

Three minutes later, the lead was doubled, Balmas showing quick hands to lay the puck off for Gentile to fire into the top right-hand corner of the net.

DOUBLE DELIGHT: Derek Gentile, scored two goals on debut for Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Dewn Woolley/Steelers Media.

But the Flames – who outshot the Steelers 19-7 in the third – proved a dogged opponent and got back within one when Jake Coughler drove the net and rounded Matt Greenfield at 52.05 with a shorthanded effort.