SO FAR this summer, Sheffield Steelers’ fans have been spoiled with news of players returning to build on last year’s treble-winning exploits, or others on two-way deals with something to prove at Elite League level if and when they are given the chance.

That changes today with the announcement of the team’s first new import for the 2024-25 season, Italian forward Angelo Miceli.

Born in Montreal, the 30-year-old spent his junior and early part of his senior career floating around North America, the latter part of that between the AHL and ECHL.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But a mid-season move to HC Bolzano in Italy in 2017-18 marked a significant change, the following year seeing him go on to make his international debut for Italy – for who he qualified through family.

NEW MAN IN TOWN: Sheffield Steelers' new forward, Angelo Miceli, in action for Italy against Canada in the 2021 IIHF World Championships in Riga, Lativa. Picture: GINTS IVUSKANS/AFP/Getty Images.

He has won a league championship at Bolzano and played in the Champions Hockey League, the latter experience one of the reasons why he has decided that – after seven years in Italy – the time has come for another significant change.

To Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox’s immense satisfaction, that ‘change’ has resulted in finally bringing Miceli to South Yorkshire, the left-hander’s decision made easier having spoken to Steelers’ treble-winning forward, Daniel Ciampini, who played alongside him in Bolzano in 2021-22.

“Having played with Daniel in Bolzano, I took reference from him and after just 10 minutes on the phone I was ready to sign,” said Miceli.

“The team Aaron has built over the last few years excites me and to be a part of a group defending three titles, plus the challenge of the CHL, it is something I can’t wait to be a part of.”

PERSUASIVE: Daniel Ciampini helped convince former HC Bolzano team-mate Angelo Miceli to join Sheffield Steelers for the 2024-25 season. Picture: Hayley Roberts/Steelers Media.

On his decision to move from his adopted hometown of Bolzano after seven years, Miceli added: “It’s time for a change.

“I think both Bolzano and I realised that, after seven years, we have enjoyed great times together, great experiences and the city has become my home.

“I have spoken with Aaron for a few summers now but always went back to Bolzano because it was comfortable, because it was the easy thing to do.

“This summer we both decided that the time had come and I don’t think I have ever been so motivated for a season ahead.

DELIGHT: Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Aaron Fox. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“It will be only my second club in Europe, and it is an exciting challenge. I want to prove myself again to new people, new coaches, new team-mates and of course new supporters.”

Miceli will also be a familiar face to Steelers’ captain Robert Dowd, the two having played against each other in the Division 1A World Championships in Nottingham last year, when Great Britain earned promotion at Italy’s expense.

With Fox having tried and failed previously to add Miceli to his roster, he is understandably delighted to have finally got his man.

“Angelo is a high energy forward that can play all three forward positions,” said Fox. “He has played in both powerplay and penalty kill situations in Bolzano and has put up really solid numbers during his time there.