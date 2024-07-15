Sheffield Steelers: Full schedule for the 2024-25 Elite League and CHL season
The Giants pay a first visit of the season to the Utilita Arena on Sunday, September 29 (4pm).
The Steelers will already have started their season earlier than usual due to qualifying for the Champions Hockey League after winning the 2023-24 regular season title.
And their domestic campaign will also have started prior to the Giants’ visit by launching the defence of their Challenge Cup title with three games.
Who the Steelers face-off against in Europe
Thu, Sep 5: Fribourg-Gotteron (A)
Sat, Sep 7: Vaxjo Lakers (A)
Fri, Sep 13: Sparta Prague (H)
Sun, Sep 15: Skelleftea AIK (H)
Tue, Oct 8: ZSC Lions Zurich (A)
Wed, Oct 16: Dynamo Pardubice (H)
Guildford Flames - the team they beat in last season’s final - visit South Yorkshire on Saturday, September 21, before the Steelers continue their quest with trips to Coventry Blaze on the Sunday (Sep 22) and Nottingham Panthers the following Saturday (Sep 28).
The first road trip of the regular season league schedule takes Aaron Fox’s team to Dundee Stars on Sunday, October 6.
The traditional busy Christmas and New Year period sees the Steelers scheduled to play seven games in 14 days, starting with a trip to Cardiff Devils on December 21.
Boxing Day against Nottingham Panthers is on home ice before the two teams lock horns again at the Motorpoint Arena two days later.
To close out 2024, Manchester Storm visit South Yorkshire on December 30 before hosting the Steelers on New Year’s Day at 5.30pm.
The 54-game regular league season is completed in early April and sees the Steelers host Cardiff on Saturday, April 5 before heading to Coventry the following day.
Steelers’ full 2024-25 regular season schedule
September
Sat 21 (7pm) H: Steelers v Guildford Flames (Challenge Cup)
Sun 22 (5:30pm) A: Coventry Blaze v Steelers (Cup)
Sat 28 (7pm) A: Nottingham Panthers v Steelers (Cup)
Sun 29 (4pm) H: Steelers v Belfast Giants
October
Sat 5 (7pm) H: Steelers v Nottingham Panthers (Cup)
Sun 6 (5pm) A: Dundee Stars v Steelers
Sat 12 (7pm) A: Manchester Storm v Steelers (Cup)
Sun 13 (5.30pm) A: Coventry Blaze v Steelers
Sat 19 (7pm) H: Steelers v Glasgow Clan
Sun 20 (6pm) A: Guildford Flames v Steelers (Cup)
Wed 23 (7.30pm) H: Steelers v Dundee Stars
Sat 26 (7pm) H: Steelers v Cardiff Devils (Cup)
Wed 30 (7.30pm) H: Steelers v Fife Flyers
November
Sat 2 (7pm) H: Steelers v Manchester Storm (Cup)
Sun 3 (6pm) A: Cardiff Devils v Steelers (Cup)
Sat 9 (7pm) A: Nottingham Panthers v Steelers
Sun 10 4pm H: Steelers v Belfast Giants
Sat 16 (7pm) H: Steelers v Coventry Blaze (Cup)
Sun 17 (5.15pm) A: Fife Flyers v Steelers
Sat 23 (7pm) A: Manchester Storm v Steelers
Sun 24 (4pm) H: Steelers v Dundee Stars
Wed 27 (7.30pm) A: Cardiff Devils v Steelers
Sat 30 (7pm) H: Steelers v Nottingham Panthers
December
Sun 1 (5.15pm) A: Fife Flyers v Steelers
Sat 7 (7pm) H: Steelers v Coventry Blaze
Sun 8 (5pm) A: Dundee Stars v Steelers
Wed 11 (7.30pm) H: Steelers v Guildford Flames
Sat 14 (7pm) H: Steelers v Glasgow Clan
Sun 15 (4pm) A: Belfast Giants v Steelers
Sat 21 (7pm) A: Cardiff Devils v Steelers
Thu 26 (4pm) H: Steelers v Nottingham Panthers
Sat 28 (7pm) A: Nottingham Panthers v Steelers
Mon 30 (7.30pm) H: Steelers v Manchester Storm
January
Wed 1 (5.30pm) A: Manchester Storm v Steelers
Fri 3 (7pm) A: Belfast Giants v Steelers
Sat 4 (7pm) H: Steelers v Guildford Flames
Sat 11 (7pm) H: Steelers v Coventry Blaze
Sun 12 (4pm) H: Steelers v Fife Flyers
Fri 17 (7.30pm) A: Glasgow Clan v Steelers
Sat 18 (7pm) A: Belfast Giants v Steelers
Sat 25 (7pm) H: Steelers v Manchester Storm
Sun 26 (6pm) A: Guildford Flames v Steelers
February
Sat 1 (7pm) A: Glasgow Clan v Steelers
Sun 2 (4pm) H: Steelers v Cardiff Devils
Sat 8 (7pm) A: Manchester Storm v Steelers
Sun 9 (5.30pm) A: Coventry Blaze v Steelers
Sat 15 (6pm) A: Guildford Flames v Steelers
Sun 16 (4pm) H: Steelers v Belfast Giants
Wed 19 (7.30pm) H: Steelers v Fife Flyers
Sat 22 (7pm) H: Steelers v Nottingham Panthers
Sun 23 (6pm) A: Guildford Flames v Steelers
Wed 26 (7.30pm) A: Cardiff Devils v Steelers
March
Sun 1 (7pm) H: Dundee Stars v Steelers v Coventry Blaze
Sun 2 (5pm) A: Dundee Stars v Steelers
Sat 8 (7pm) A: Nottingham Panthers v Steelers
Sun 9 (4pm): Steelers v Glasgow Clan
Sat 15 (7pm) H: Steelers v Guildford Flames
Sun 16 (4pm) H: Steelers v Cardiff Devils
Fri 21 (7.30pm) A: Glasgow Clan v Steelers
Sat 22 (7pm) H: Steelers v Manchester Storm
Sat 29 (7pm) H: Steelers v Dundee Stars
Sun 30 (5.15pm) A: Fife Flyers v Steelers
Sat 5 (7pm) H: Steelers v Cardiff Devils
Sun 6 (5.30pm) A: Coventry Blaze v Steelers
