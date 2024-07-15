SHEFFIELD STEELERS will begin the defence of their Elite League regular season title on home ice - when they take on Belfast Giants, one of the teams expected to push them closest for it.

The Giants pay a first visit of the season to the Utilita Arena on Sunday, September 29 (4pm).

The Steelers will already have started their season earlier than usual due to qualifying for the Champions Hockey League after winning the 2023-24 regular season title.

And their domestic campaign will also have started prior to the Giants’ visit by launching the defence of their Challenge Cup title with three games.

Champions Hockey League Fixtures Who the Steelers face-off against in Europe Thu, Sep 5: Fribourg-Gotteron (A) Sat, Sep 7: Vaxjo Lakers (A) Fri, Sep 13: Sparta Prague (H) Sun, Sep 15: Skelleftea AIK (H) Tue, Oct 8: ZSC Lions Zurich (A) Wed, Oct 16: Dynamo Pardubice (H)

Guildford Flames - the team they beat in last season’s final - visit South Yorkshire on Saturday, September 21, before the Steelers continue their quest with trips to Coventry Blaze on the Sunday (Sep 22) and Nottingham Panthers the following Saturday (Sep 28).

The first road trip of the regular season league schedule takes Aaron Fox’s team to Dundee Stars on Sunday, October 6.

The traditional busy Christmas and New Year period sees the Steelers scheduled to play seven games in 14 days, starting with a trip to Cardiff Devils on December 21.

Boxing Day against Nottingham Panthers is on home ice before the two teams lock horns again at the Motorpoint Arena two days later.

To close out 2024, Manchester Storm visit South Yorkshire on December 30 before hosting the Steelers on New Year’s Day at 5.30pm.

The 54-game regular league season is completed in early April and sees the Steelers host Cardiff on Saturday, April 5 before heading to Coventry the following day.

Steelers’ full 2024-25 regular season schedule

September

Sat 21 (7pm) H: Steelers v Guildford Flames (Challenge Cup)

Sun 22 (5:30pm) A: Coventry Blaze v Steelers (Cup)

Sat 28 (7pm) A: Nottingham Panthers v Steelers (Cup)

Sun 29 (4pm) H: Steelers v Belfast Giants

October

Sat 5 (7pm) H: Steelers v Nottingham Panthers (Cup)

Sun 6 (5pm) A: Dundee Stars v Steelers

Sat 12 (7pm) A: Manchester Storm v Steelers (Cup)

Sun 13 (5.30pm) A: Coventry Blaze v Steelers

Sat 19 (7pm) H: Steelers v Glasgow Clan

Sun 20 (6pm) A: Guildford Flames v Steelers (Cup)

Wed 23 (7.30pm) H: Steelers v Dundee Stars

Sat 26 (7pm) H: Steelers v Cardiff Devils (Cup)

Wed 30 (7.30pm) H: Steelers v Fife Flyers

November

Sat 2 (7pm) H: Steelers v Manchester Storm (Cup)

Sun 3 (6pm) A: Cardiff Devils v Steelers (Cup)

Sat 9 (7pm) A: Nottingham Panthers v Steelers

Sun 10 4pm H: Steelers v Belfast Giants

Sat 16 (7pm) H: Steelers v Coventry Blaze (Cup)

Sun 17 (5.15pm) A: Fife Flyers v Steelers

Sat 23 (7pm) A: Manchester Storm v Steelers

Sun 24 (4pm) H: Steelers v Dundee Stars

Wed 27 (7.30pm) A: Cardiff Devils v Steelers

Sat 30 (7pm) H: Steelers v Nottingham Panthers

December

Sun 1 (5.15pm) A: Fife Flyers v Steelers

Sat 7 (7pm) H: Steelers v Coventry Blaze

Sun 8 (5pm) A: Dundee Stars v Steelers

Wed 11 (7.30pm) H: Steelers v Guildford Flames

Sat 14 (7pm) H: Steelers v Glasgow Clan

Sun 15 (4pm) A: Belfast Giants v Steelers

Sat 21 (7pm) A: Cardiff Devils v Steelers

Thu 26 (4pm) H: Steelers v Nottingham Panthers

Sat 28 (7pm) A: Nottingham Panthers v Steelers

Mon 30 (7.30pm) H: Steelers v Manchester Storm

January

Wed 1 (5.30pm) A: Manchester Storm v Steelers

Fri 3 (7pm) A: Belfast Giants v Steelers

Sat 4 (7pm) H: Steelers v Guildford Flames

Sat 11 (7pm) H: Steelers v Coventry Blaze

Sun 12 (4pm) H: Steelers v Fife Flyers

Fri 17 (7.30pm) A: Glasgow Clan v Steelers

Sat 18 (7pm) A: Belfast Giants v Steelers

Sat 25 (7pm) H: Steelers v Manchester Storm

Sun 26 (6pm) A: Guildford Flames v Steelers

February

Sat 1 (7pm) A: Glasgow Clan v Steelers

Sun 2 (4pm) H: Steelers v Cardiff Devils

Sat 8 (7pm) A: Manchester Storm v Steelers

Sun 9 (5.30pm) A: Coventry Blaze v Steelers

Sat 15 (6pm) A: Guildford Flames v Steelers

Sun 16 (4pm) H: Steelers v Belfast Giants

Wed 19 (7.30pm) H: Steelers v Fife Flyers

Sat 22 (7pm) H: Steelers v Nottingham Panthers

Sun 23 (6pm) A: Guildford Flames v Steelers

Wed 26 (7.30pm) A: Cardiff Devils v Steelers

March

Sun 1 (7pm) H: Dundee Stars v Steelers v Coventry Blaze

Sun 2 (5pm) A: Dundee Stars v Steelers

Sat 8 (7pm) A: Nottingham Panthers v Steelers

Sun 9 (4pm): Steelers v Glasgow Clan

Sat 15 (7pm) H: Steelers v Guildford Flames

Sun 16 (4pm) H: Steelers v Cardiff Devils

Fri 21 (7.30pm) A: Glasgow Clan v Steelers

Sat 22 (7pm) H: Steelers v Manchester Storm

Sat 29 (7pm) H: Steelers v Dundee Stars

Sun 30 (5.15pm) A: Fife Flyers v Steelers

Sat 5 (7pm) H: Steelers v Cardiff Devils