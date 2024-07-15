Sheffield Steelers: Full schedule for the 2024-25 Elite League and CHL season

Phil Harrison
By Phil Harrison

Sports Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 09:40 BST
SHEFFIELD STEELERS will begin the defence of their Elite League regular season title on home ice - when they take on Belfast Giants, one of the teams expected to push them closest for it.

The Giants pay a first visit of the season to the Utilita Arena on Sunday, September 29 (4pm).

The Steelers will already have started their season earlier than usual due to qualifying for the Champions Hockey League after winning the 2023-24 regular season title.

And their domestic campaign will also have started prior to the Giants’ visit by launching the defence of their Challenge Cup title with three games.

Champions Hockey League Fixtures

Who the Steelers face-off against in Europe

Thu, Sep 5: Fribourg-Gotteron (A)

Sat, Sep 7: Vaxjo Lakers (A)

Fri, Sep 13: Sparta Prague (H)

Sun, Sep 15: Skelleftea AIK (H)

Tue, Oct 8: ZSC Lions Zurich (A)

Wed, Oct 16: Dynamo Pardubice (H)

Guildford Flames - the team they beat in last season’s final - visit South Yorkshire on Saturday, September 21, before the Steelers continue their quest with trips to Coventry Blaze on the Sunday (Sep 22) and Nottingham Panthers the following Saturday (Sep 28).

The first road trip of the regular season league schedule takes Aaron Fox’s team to Dundee Stars on Sunday, October 6.

The traditional busy Christmas and New Year period sees the Steelers scheduled to play seven games in 14 days, starting with a trip to Cardiff Devils on December 21.

Boxing Day against Nottingham Panthers is on home ice before the two teams lock horns again at the Motorpoint Arena two days later.

To close out 2024, Manchester Storm visit South Yorkshire on December 30 before hosting the Steelers on New Year’s Day at 5.30pm.

The 54-game regular league season is completed in early April and sees the Steelers host Cardiff on Saturday, April 5 before heading to Coventry the following day.

Steelers’ full 2024-25 regular season schedule

September

Sat 21 (7pm) H: Steelers v Guildford Flames (Challenge Cup)

Sun 22 (5:30pm) A: Coventry Blaze v Steelers (Cup)

Sat 28 (7pm) A: Nottingham Panthers v Steelers (Cup)

Sun 29 (4pm) H: Steelers v Belfast Giants 

October

Sat 5 (7pm) H: Steelers v Nottingham Panthers (Cup)

Sun 6 (5pm) A: Dundee Stars v Steelers 

Sat 12 (7pm) A: Manchester Storm v Steelers (Cup)

Sun 13 (5.30pm) A: Coventry Blaze v Steelers 

Sat 19 (7pm) H: Steelers v Glasgow Clan 

Sun 20 (6pm) A: Guildford Flames v Steelers (Cup)

Wed 23 (7.30pm) H: Steelers v Dundee Stars 

Sat 26 (7pm) H: Steelers v Cardiff Devils (Cup)

Wed 30 (7.30pm) H: Steelers v Fife Flyers 

November

Sat 2 (7pm) H: Steelers v Manchester Storm (Cup)

Sun 3 (6pm) A: Cardiff Devils v Steelers (Cup)

Sat 9 (7pm) A: Nottingham Panthers v Steelers 

Sun 10 4pm H: Steelers v Belfast Giants 

Sat 16 (7pm) H: Steelers v Coventry Blaze (Cup)

Sun 17 (5.15pm) A: Fife Flyers v Steelers 

Sat 23 (7pm) A: Manchester Storm v Steelers 

Sun 24 (4pm) H: Steelers v Dundee Stars 

Wed 27 (7.30pm) A: Cardiff Devils v Steelers 

Sat 30 (7pm) H: Steelers v Nottingham Panthers 

December

Sun 1 (5.15pm) A: Fife Flyers v Steelers 

Sat 7 (7pm) H: Steelers v Coventry Blaze 

Sun 8 (5pm) A: Dundee Stars v Steelers 

Wed 11 (7.30pm) H: Steelers v Guildford Flames 

Sat 14 (7pm) H: Steelers v Glasgow Clan 

Sun 15 (4pm) A: Belfast Giants v Steelers 

Sat 21 (7pm) A: Cardiff Devils v Steelers 

Thu 26 (4pm) H: Steelers v Nottingham Panthers 

Sat 28 (7pm) A: Nottingham Panthers v Steelers 

Mon 30 (7.30pm) H: Steelers v Manchester Storm 

January

Wed 1 (5.30pm) A: Manchester Storm v Steelers 

Fri 3 (7pm) A: Belfast Giants v Steelers 

Sat 4 (7pm) H: Steelers v Guildford Flames 

Sat 11 (7pm) H:  Steelers v Coventry Blaze 

Sun 12 (4pm) H: Steelers v Fife Flyers 

Fri 17 (7.30pm) A: Glasgow Clan v Steelers 

Sat 18 (7pm) A: Belfast Giants v Steelers 

Sat 25 (7pm) H:  Steelers v Manchester Storm 

Sun 26 (6pm) A: Guildford Flames v Steelers 

February 

Sat 1 (7pm) A: Glasgow Clan v Steelers 

Sun 2 (4pm) H:  Steelers v Cardiff Devils 

Sat 8 (7pm) A: Manchester Storm v Steelers 

Sun 9 (5.30pm) A: Coventry Blaze v Steelers 

Sat 15 (6pm) A: Guildford Flames v Steelers 

Sun 16 (4pm) H: Steelers v Belfast Giants 

Wed 19 (7.30pm) H: Steelers v Fife Flyers 

Sat 22 (7pm) H: Steelers v Nottingham Panthers 

Sun 23 (6pm) A: Guildford Flames v Steelers 

Wed 26 (7.30pm) A: Cardiff Devils v Steelers 

March 

Sun 1 (7pm) H: Dundee Stars v Steelers v Coventry Blaze

Sun 2 (5pm) A: Dundee Stars v Steelers 

Sat 8 (7pm) A: Nottingham Panthers v Steelers 

Sun 9 (4pm): Steelers v Glasgow Clan 

Sat 15 (7pm) H: Steelers v Guildford Flames 

Sun 16 (4pm) H: Steelers v Cardiff Devils 

Fri 21 (7.30pm) A: Glasgow Clan v Steelers 

Sat 22 (7pm) H: Steelers v Manchester Storm 

Sat 29 (7pm) H: Steelers v Dundee Stars 

Sun 30 (5.15pm) A: Fife Flyers v Steelers 

Sat 5 (7pm) H: Steelers v Cardiff Devils 

Sun 6 (5.30pm) A: Coventry Blaze v Steelers 

