AARON FOX may be pleased to be heading into the second leg of Sheffield Steelers’ Challenge Cup semi-final against Cardiff Devils with a two-goal cushion – he just felt it could, actually, should have been more.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The big talking point of the night during the first leg at the Utilita Arena came in the third period with the Steelers leading 5-2.

With around 10 minutes remaining, Colton Saucerman and Tyler Busch came together in centre ice and squared off with everyone focussing on the altercation and the subsequent roughing penalty called on the Steelers’ defenceman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, according to the officials, play had not actually stopped with Cole Sanford driving on into the Steelers’ zone and sliding the puck under goalie Matt Greenfield.

PARTY TIME: Daniel leavens celebrates putting Sheffield Steelers 5-2 ahead on the power play at the Utilita Arena on Wednesday night. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

Pete Russell, the Devils’ coach voiced his protest over what he thought was a good goal and, after much deliberating, the officials agreed, letting the goal stand.

Cue protests from the home bench, with a furious Fox remonstrating with the officials and banging the boards with his hands several times as he was left incredulous at what he considered to be an about-turn in their decision.

Afterwards, Fox was adamant he had heard an official’s whistle to call a halt on the play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The whistle blows before the puck crosses the blue line, it’s pretty clear - you see him blow it, you hear him blow it,” said Fox.

NICELY TAKEN: Mitchell Balmas (centre) celebrates his precision-finish goal to make it 3-1 against Cardiff Devils. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

“If the whistle blows, the play’s dead there’s no continuation. I don’t even know how they got to the point where it’s considered to be looked at, but sometimes funny things happen in this game - but it’s pretty clear, you see it, hear it (the whistle).

“There’s a rule book for these types of things, but it’s pretty frustrating.”

The call almost marred what had been another impressive performance on home ice for the Steelers, particularly during a first period which Fox labelled “outstanding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Steelers picked up where they left off after Sunday’s 3-0 win over the Devils in the league at the same venue.

FRUSTRATED: Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Aaron Fox. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

They enjoyed the majority of possession in the early stages and deservedly went ahead with a smart play in the 10th minute.

Finlay Ulrick was blocked attempting to fire the puck across the net from the bottom of the right circle, forcing him to circle back around and work the puck back to Veeti Vainio on the blue line.

From there the Finn floated the puck towards the net allowing Daniel Ciampini to cleverly redirect it past the unsighted Kyle Carruth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It got even better for the Steelers just over four minutes later when Daniel Leavens stretched the play from the top of the left circle to Joona Huttula who blasted a one-timer into the roof of the net from the right circle leaving Carruth no chance.

Cardiff threatened more after the break and halved the deficit through a well-worked power play goal converted by Joey Martin from eight yards at 22.25.

Just past the halfway mark, the Steelers got a goal on the man advantage themselves, their patient build-up play rewarded when Mitchell Balmas beat Carruth from a tight angle over his right shoulder to make it 3-1.

Again Cardiff hit back, Kohen Olischefski intercepting a pass on the edge of his zone, breaking clear down the middle and squaring for Sanford to squeeze the puck past Greenfield under pressure from Saucerman at 34.22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an almost carbon copy of Huttula’s earlier effort, Patrick Watling thrashed one past Carruth on the power play to make it 4-2 at 42.23, the lead increased further just over four minutes later when Leavens made relentless Steelers’ pressure pay off on another power play when he fired home from 10 yards.