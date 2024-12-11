Sheffield Steelers get physical and mental boost from Matt Greenfield's return, says Patrick Watling

PATRICK WATLING admits the return of first-choice netminder Matt Greenfield has provided a timely mental boost to Sheffield Steelers and their Elite League ambitions.

The 29-year-old US netminder had been forced to miss five games for the Steelers through an injury sustained in the opening minutes of the team’s Champions Hockey League clash at Eisbaren Berlin last month.

The Steelers lost all but one of those games in his absence, bouncing back at the weekend with four points after following up Saturday’s 5-2 win at home Coventry Blaze with a 4-3 triumph on the road at Dundee Stars.

It is probably no coincidence that the Steelers’ ability to rediscover winning ways came at the same time as Greenfield’s return to the starting line-up in time for the visit from the Blaze, along with that of key defencemen Colton Saucerman.

Netminder Matt Greenfield has returned for Sheffield Steelers (Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media)

The weekend’s successes came as leaders Cardiff Devils took just the one point from their two games, following up a 4-3 defeat in overtime at home to Belfast Giants with a 3-1 loss at Nottingham Panthers.

It leaves the third-placed Steelers seven points adrift of the Devils, with two games in hand.

Tonight could see them leapfrog visitors Guildford Flames into second place in the standings, with Watling assured by the presence of Greenfield back between the pipes.

“It’s not just physically, but mentally to have him back there is huge for our team,” said Watling.

Steelers defenceman Patrick Watling (Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media)

“We're not second guessing the pucks or the plays and we're not gripping our sticks too tight because we know we have a solid goaltender back there.”

Guildford head to the Utilita Arena on the back of a four-point weekend of their own, edging out the Panthers 5-4 at The Spectrum on Saturday before following the Steelers up to Scotland the following day to enjoy a 4-0 victory at bottom club Fife Flyers.

The only two previous meetings between the Steelers and Guildford this season have come in the Challenge Cup.