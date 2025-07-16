AARON FOX has bolstered his options in goal for Sheffield Steelers after adding experienced netminder Eamon McAdam as back-up to No 1 Matt Greenfield.

The 30-year-old American is a familiar face to the Steelers having spent the past three seasons with the Guildford Flames, last season splitting the duties with fellow US-born goalie, Jake Kupsky.

Some may view McAdam’s move as a step down for him personally, with him unlikely to get as many starts as he did in Guildford – where he started more than 50 per cent of games during his time there.

With Greenfield widely regarded as the league’s best netminder over the past couple of seasons, he would still be expected to shoulder the majority of goalie responsibilities as the Steelers target a return to winning ways after a barren 2024-25 Elite League campaign in terms of silverware.

McAdam arrives in South Yorkshire boasting an impressive cv even before he landed in the UK with Guildford back in 2022, one that sees him with 55 AHL games behind him as well as 117 appearances in the ECHL.

It is that proven track record that convinced Fox to bring McAdam to the Utilita Arena.

“Eamon is exactly the type of guy we needed to be that secondary option to Greener,” said Fox on Wednesday morning.

“He’s a guy that is a legit starter in our league and I will have confidence in him when needing to give Greener some rest. With the amount of games we play and the importance of each one, having a tandem like this is great for our group.

“Eamon has played some huge games against us so we know first-hand that he can get the job done.”

McAdam makes the move north knowing the role he will be expected to play, but felt the timing of the switch from Guildford was ideal.

“I know I will be competing with Matt Greenfield who over the last three seasons has set the bar in our league," said McAdam. “I want us to push each other every day in practise and in doing that, we are helping the team come game time, whoever is between the pipes that night.

