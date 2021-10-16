Sheffield Steelers gradually building new identity, says Aaron Fox

Sheffield Steelers head coach Aaron Fox (Picture: Dean Woolley)

Ahead of tonight’s Challenge Cup tie at home to Nottingham Panthers – one of four scheduled between the two teams for what seems an overlong group phase of a competition they ended their 17-year wait to win in March last year – Fox is confident his players are beginning to blend well together and establish the necessary chemistry with each other which goes such a long way to delivering success.

And while there have certainly been some convincing winning scorelines over the first three weeks of the season, Fox acknowledges that Steelers’ best hockey is still to come.

“I feel like we’re getting ourselves into building an identity and trying to figure out what kind of team we’re going to be and how we’re going to need to play to have success,” said Fox.

“But we definitely haven’t played our best hockey yet and when we get away from some stuff it has affected our game.”

Forward Anthony DeLuca will still be missing from the Steelers’ line-up as he serves the second match of a two-game suspension, although goaltender Ben Churchfield is likely to be back on the bench as back-up after making his debut for Leeds Knights against Sheffield Steeldogs last night as part of a new two-way deal agreed between the two clubs.

Alex Graham, who scored in the 6-4 home defeat in the league to Guildford Flames last Saturday, played for the Steeldogs last night as part of his two-way deal, but could figure again tonight for the Steelers.