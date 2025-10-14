Sheffield Steelers' hat-trick hero ready for Glasgow Clan as Aaron Fox makes signing

CLIFF PU admits Sheffield Steelers are far from the finished article but believes they are heading in the right direction.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steelers return to Elite League regular season action on Wednesday night when they head north to take on Glasgow Clan.

Tuesday saw them add former Clan forward Mitchell Heard to their roster, although he will not line up against his former club, the 33-year-old Canadian instead making his Steelers’ debut in Coventry on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heard posted 67 points - including 26 goals - in 64 games for Glasgow last season and returned for a second year before his contract was mutually terminated last week.

Sheffield Steelers' Cliff Pu (Picture: Hayley Roberts/Steelers Media)

It was in Coventry on Sunday that the Steelers got their Challenge Cup campaign going again after losing two of their previous three Group A games, including a home defeat to Nottingham Panthers last Wednesday.

Three days earlier, they also came unstuck against Glasgow on home ice in the league, with head coach Aaron Fox voicing his concerns about his team’s inability to convert the many chances they were creating into goals.

But his players went some way to easing his worries with Sunday’s 5-1 Cup win at Coventry Blaze, a win which cancelled out the 2-0 home defeat suffered at the hands of Kevin Moore’s team in the competition two weeks earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pu played a large part in the win at the SkyDome Arena, blasting his team into a 3-0 first period lead with a hat-trick - all his goals coming within just three minutes and 18 seconds of each other.

Cliff Pu scored a hat-trick for Sheffield Steelers in Coventry on Sunday (Picture: Scott Wiggins/EIHL Media)

The Canadian-born forward believes it was a timely confidence boost ahead of the trip to Scotland to face a Clan team they already know are capable of hurting them.

“Those two losses in a row - Glasgow, then Nottingham - I don’t think anybody was expecting that,” said Pu. “So when we get a win like that (in Coventry) and put some goals in the net, I think everybody is pretty happy.

“It was nice to get a few goals, but it was more important that the boys got back on track there. Losing two in a row is never a good feeling - there are still some things to clean up but I think we’re getting back on track and we’ve just got to build off that win.”