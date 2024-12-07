AARON FOX says Sheffield Steelers have used a rare clear week to have press the reset button as they battle through their toughest spell of the 2024-25 Elite League season.

The Steelers head into Saturday night’s game at home to Coventry Blaze looking to snap a four-game losing streak, their worst run of form since February 2020, the year the Covid pandemic saw the season end early.

Injury has played its part in the Steelers' troubles, as well as the additional fatigue – both mental and physical – that can be attributed to their impressive efforts in Europe in the Champions Hockey League.

On the injury front, the Steelers received good news and bad news ahead of Saturday’s visit from Coventry with both first-choice netminder Matt Greenfield and defenceman Colton Saucerman back in the line-up, while captain Robert Dowd sits out.

Greenfield has been out since injuring himself inside the opening minutes of the Steelers’ Champions Hockey League last 16 second leg encounter at Eisbaren Berlin just over two weeks ago.

For Saucerman the wait has been even longer, out with an upper-body injury since the 5-3 Challenge Cup defeat at Cardiff Devils on November 3.

The focus for Fox and his players these past few days following their 5-3 defeat at Fife Flyers has been about looking forward and putting everything that has gone before them this season firmly behind them.

“We’ve really tried to focus on good vibes here this week, no doom and gloom,” said the Steelers’ head coach.

“We’re just using this time as a little bit of a reset and a way for us to work on some things that maybe we’ve got away from for a little bit but, most importantly, just a focus on energy levels and establishing a positive vibe have been the most important things this week.

“The results obviously haven’t been what we’ve wanted and the play wasn’t obviously great, although I’m not sure the overall play warranted the losses at times.

“We didn’t do anything negative, we just wanted to focus on getting healthier and getting back to having a little swagger in our group.”

Part of the reset has seen Fox and his coaching staff reminding the players of the qualities that brought them so much success in their grand slam 2023-24 season, as well as their performances in the CHL at the start of this campaign.

WE GO AGAIN: Sheffield Steelers; head coach, Aaron Fox Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

“I think it’s a mindset thing,” added Fox. “You can start feeling a little bit sorry for yourselves, you start losing players and every mistake you make ends up in the back of your net and those types of things will drain you a little bit and we’re already drained mentally and physically from the number of games and the pressure in some of those games at the start of the year.

“So, right now we can’t look backwards, we’ve just got to be uber-focused on what’s ahead of us and righting this ship.”