AARON FOX is in a race against time to bring in a new netminder ahead of Wednesday’s Elite League clash at current leaders Cardiff Devils.

The 2023-24 grand slam winners went into the weekend without first-choice goalie Mat Greenfield after he picked up a lower-body injury in last week’s Champions Hockey League last 16 second leg defeat at Eisbaren Berlin.

He was replaced after just three minutes by back-up Marco De Filippo, who played in Saturday’s 8-3 win at Manchester Storm and Sunday’s 4-2 defeat at home to Dundee Stars.

But Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox admitted after both games that neither goalie would be fit for the trip to South Wales, with De Filippo also nursing an injury which he had played through all weekend.

“I’m hopeful that we can get a goalie in before Wednesday - that is my priority at the moment,” said Fox, who with the win in Altrincham became the club’s winning-most head coach.

“Marco is not in a good way, so kudos and hats off to him for giving us the two games he did this weekend considering where he’s at.

“We’re checking the market with a view to getting somebody in hopefully early this week because I don’t think he can give us that much at the moment.”

It’s not just in net where the Steelers’ European efforts have left a mark. Fox went into Sunday’s game without forward and captain Robert Dowd, defenceman Veeti Vainio, and Greenfield.

SIDELINED: Marco De Filippo played through the pain barrier for Sheffield Steelers but is not fit to ice against Cardiff Devils this weekend. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

Elsewhere, defenceman Colton Saucerman has not featured since the Steelers’ last visit to Cardiff which resulted in a 5-3 loss on November 3. Forward Joel Janatuinen, meanwhile, has not featured since November 10, with young British forwards Finlay Ulrick and Nathan Ripley added to the roster for both games.

The Stars were able to pick up their first win in SOuth Yorkshire in almost two years after forging 2-0 ahead through Philippe Sanche and Cole MacDonald before the halfway mark.

Steelers got back in the game through goals from Marc-Olivier Vallerand and Maxim Golod sandwiched either side of a third goal for the Stars from Domenico Alberga.

But there was to be no second comeback from the Steelers, the Stars making sure of the points through a 56th-minute strike from Keanu Yamamoto.

TOP MAN: With Saturday night's victory at Manchester Storm, Aaron Fox has now won more games (223) than any other Sheffield Steelers' head coach. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

“We didn’t have a lot of get up and go in our game,” admitted a disappointed Fox, who the night before overtook Alex Dampier as the Steelers coach with most wins when he registered his 223rd victory behind the bench. “We just had the one line that was going and unfortunately that line couldn’t carry us for enough of it tonight.