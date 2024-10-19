Sheffield Steelers keen to use Champions Hockey League high to bounce back to winning ways on domestic scene
As rewarding and satisfying as his team’s performances in Europe have been, the Steelers boss remains concerned about matters closer to home.
This was given greater emphasis following the team’s first defeats in both the Challenge Cup and Elite League last weekend.
Fox has previously spoken of his concerns over his players’ trouble in replicating their CHL displays on the domestic front and, given the first leg of their last 16 tie against Eisbaren Berlin is not until November 13, it is clear where his focus will now be.
“I think we’ve challenged the boys this week a little bit after the results last weekend,” explained Fox. “We’ve got to find a way to carry our momentum over from Wednesday night and into big games on Saturday and Sunday.
“We talk about the word consistency a lot in our group and we haven’t been a very consistent team in our domestic affairs (season) as of late.
“Our goals are very clear for these domestic competitions and we want to be in the hunt down the stretch and win trophies again.”
Those ‘big games’ see Corey Neilson’s Glasgow Clan come into the Utilita Arena, no doubt stinging from their coach’s harsh assessment of their performance after a 6-0 defeat on home ice on Wednesday at the hands of Coventry Blaze, the team who ended the Steelers’ unbeaten start to their league programme with a 4-2 win at the SkyDome Arena last Sunday.
The Steelers return to the Challenge Cup tomorrow when they visit Guildford Flames, hoping to repeat their win against Paul Dixon’s team in Sheffield on September 21.
They are also at home on Wednesday when they host Dundee Stars in league action (7.30pm).