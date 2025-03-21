IT isn’t just Sheffield Steelers who have plenty play for this weekend as they come up against two opponents still determined to make something of their season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steelers’ Kevin Tansey is fully aware of the threat posed to the defending Elite League champions by Glasgow Clan – who they visit on Friday night – and Manchester Storm, who come to the Utilita Arena on Saturday.

Both opponents go into the weekend still looking to secure a spot in the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far this season the Steelers have dominated the head-to-head series between themselves and the Clan, winning four out of the five games played.

The only reverse to the Clan suffered by Aaron Fox’s team came on home ice back in December when they lost 2-1, part of one of a couple of mini-slumps which could yet prove fateful to the Steelers’ hopes of a second straight regular season league crown.

A stuttering start has been overcome by coach Corey Neilson and his Clan team, who have taken some notable scalps in recent weeks, including leaders Belfast Giants and Nottingham Panthers, who moved above the Steelers and into second place courtesy of Wednesday night’s 5-1 thumping of Cardiff Devils at the Motorpoint Arena.

Glasgow came off better than Belfast over the course of their head-to-head series, winning four of the six games and face-off against Nottingham for a last time during the regular season on Saturday, having beaten the Panthers four times out of five so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Steelers go into the last three weekends aware they will need help from elsewhere if they are to overhaul both teams above them.

IMMINENT THREAT: Sheffield Steelers’ defenceman Kevin Tansey expects a tough night in Scotland against Glasgow Clan tonight. Picture: Hayley Roberts/Steelers Media

They will hope Cardiff show subsequent powers of recovery after their midweek defeat in the East Midlands when they host Belfast tonight.

Tansey is slightly perplexed over the Clan’s need to still clinch a play-off spot this late in the regular season and is well aware of the threat they will pose on home ice.

“I don’t really know what happened there this year,” said the Steelers’ defenceman. “I think they are much better than where they are in the standings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether they had injuries or didn’t click right away, I don’t know, but they are definitely clicking right now so we are going to have to make sure we have a good game against them and bring our A game to get the two points.”

It gets no easier for the Steelers when they skate out on home ice on Saturday, welcoming a Manchester team still scrapping to overhaul Dundee Stars for the eighth and final play-off spot.

Again, the Steelers have had the better when it comes to the head-to-head series against Storm – but, like the Clan, Mike Morin and his players have a knack of pulling off surprise results.

“Manchester are another good team and proof that anybody can beat anybody in this league,” added Tansey. “It shows the depth of the league and how it has progressed each year.