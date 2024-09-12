AHEAD of last Thursday’s Champions Hockey League opener against Fribourg-Gotteron, many hockey followers will have had Sheffield Steelers pegged as underdogs in the competition.

Traditionally, Elite League teams have struggled to make it out of the first phase of the tournament since its inception in 2014, Nottingham Panthers being the only team to buck that trend in 2017.

But having come back from their two-game road trip with two points in their pocket courtesy of Saturday’s stunning 3-2 overtime at Sweden’s Vaxjo Lakers, those same onlookers are probably looking at Aaron Fox’s team in a different light. And so they should.

When you return following a grand slam-winning season, there is every reason to have self-belief going into the next campaign, particularly when the majority of the players who had contributed to that success have returned.

BELIEF: Sheffield Steelers' defenceman Kevin Tansey says the team is not short of confidence as it progresses through the Champions Hockey League. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

Throw in a handful of quality new faces and it is clear to see how the Steelers have been able to pick up where they left off.

While those outside the locker room may have had their doubts, on the other side of the door, the steely determination and confidence that had seeped from every pore in 2023-24 was once again evident.

Defenceman Kevin Tansey - described by head coach Fox as being in “beast-mode” against Vaxjo - says the Steelers believe they can match any opponent that comes their way.

“A lot of people outside (the team) felt we were underdogs, but there was a lot of belief in our team with what we did last year and the group of guys that we’ve brought back and the new guys that we’ve brought in,” said Tansey.

“We knew we had a really good team, a good chance of competing and a good chance of doing well in this tournament.”

There is no let-up for the Steelers who have home ice advantage next up when they welcome Sparta Prague to the Utilita Arena on Friday before hosting Swedish champions Skellefteå AIK on Sunday.

“We worked hard for those first two games and we’re going to keep on working hard,” added Tansey. “We’re in that play-off spot right now and we’re going to look to hold on to that.

“It’s a good test, but it’s fun hockey. This is some of the highest level hockey that a lot of us over here have played and you want to grab those opportunities - you want to be a big game player.