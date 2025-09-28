SHEFFIELD STEELERS fell to their first regulation loss in their 2025-26 Challenge Cup campaign as Coventry Blaze staged a smash and grab raid in South Yorkshire.

The Steelers outshot the visitors by just over 2-to-1 in front of a 7,500 crowd at the Utilita Arena who gave a warm reception to former defenceman Colton Saucerman, making his first return to the building since making his move to Coventry in the summer.

Ultimately, the Steelers just couldn't find a way past stubborn goalie Mat Robson, who made 40 saves overall on a night that saw.

The Blaze then picked off the Steelers at the other end with two well-timed goals, Kevin Tansey’s broken stick when attempting a shot from distance being quickly punished by the visitors who quickly broke the other way to create an opening for 21-year-old British defenceman Archie Hazeldine, who beat Matt Greenfield from 12 yards.

TOUGH NIGHT: Sheffield Steelers came off second-best against Coventry Blaze at the Utilita Arena on Saturday night. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media

As Steelers pushed for a way back early in the third, a failure to clear the zone resulted in a swift exchange of passes between Alessio Luciani and Jack Hopkins, the latter teeing up Kim Tallberg to double the lead from close range at 42.33.

“They defended hard, they packed the slot, they made it difficult, their goalie stood on his head,” said Steelers’ head coach Fox.

“It wasn’t through lack of chances or effort tonight, it was just one of those nights where we lacked a bit of end product and then maybe started gripping the stick a little too tight when things weren’t going in for us.