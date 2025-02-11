COLTON SAUCERMAN believes the pressure is on Cardiff Devils going into the second leg of their Challenge Cup semi-final against Sheffield Steelers.

The Steelers arrived in South Wales on Tuesday happy to take a two-goal lead into Wednesday night’s encounter at the Vindico Arena, courtesy of last week’s 5-3 win on home ice.

The debate over whether Cardiff’s third goal should have stood or not something all hockey minds will never agree on so it’s wise to draw a line under it and concentrate on the task that lies ahead for a Steelers team looking to retain the first trophy they won as part of last season’s grand slam.

And while it is Pete Russell’s team who will be forced to chase the game, there will also be some pressure on the Steelers, who have lost on all three previous visits to Cardiff this season.

But they head there in decent form - winning 13 of their last 16 games - a streak that has kept alive their hopes of closing the gap on Elite League leaders Belfast Giants, who sit eight points clear at the top with 18 games remaining.

Cardiff by contrast, snapped a five-game losing streak with victory at Guildford Flames on Sunday, three of those losses coming at home, where they have not won since January 5.

But, as so often happens in these situations on big game nights, form will ultimately count for little and Saucerman is fully aware of the tough night that awaits him and his team-mates.

“It’s a 120-minute game,” said the defenceman, pictured. “We got the better of them (last week) and we’ve just got to make sure that we’re ready to finish the job.

Sheffield Steelers' Colton Saucerman is in his second season at the club and looking to continue the defence of their Challenge Cup trophy on Wednesday in Cardiff (Picture: Dean Woolley)

“The pressure is on them, they’ve got to press a little bit more and make up the gap and as long as we stick to our identity and our gameplan and we go in and execute, then we should be able to take care of business.”

The 32-year-old defenceman, now in his second year with the Steelers, believes better starts to games have enabled the Steelers to keep their silverware hopes alive in both league and cup - something evidenced in both home games against Cardiff last week, the first leg victory coming just three days after a 3-0 win in the league.

“Throughout the season we’ve been struggling a little bit with the first periods, maybe arguably been a little sleepy - probably our worst period over the course of the year,” he added.

“So we’ve tried to focus on that the last couple of weeks, playing with a lead and sticking to our identity for 60 minutes and making the third period a little easier on ourselves and not playing catch-up.