SHEFFIELD STEELERS’ head coach Aaron Fox felt his team deserved more after an overtime defeat at Coventry Blaze saw them lose some ground on Elite League leaders Belfast Giants.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 3-2 loss was further proof of the Blaze’s top four claims on a weekend which also saw them get the better of Cardiff Devils, winning 5-3 in South Wales on Saturday.

It made for a three-point weekend for the Steelers following their 3-1 win at Manchester Storm on Saturday, while the Giants stretched their lead at the top to eight points by following up their shootout win at home to Guildford with a win over Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Giants visit the Utilita Arena on Sunday (4pm), although the Steelers turn their immediate attentions to Wednesday’s second leg of their Challenge Cup semi-final which sees them head to Cardiff with a 5-3 advantage from last week’s first leg.

Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox admitted his team didn’t get off to the best of starts in Coventry but believed they did enough to win the game through their efforts in the second and third periods.

“Their guys outworked us, outcompeted us in the first period and we were pretty fortunate to be only down one goal down,” said Fox. “But I felt we found our way into the game and played a really good last 40 - played with some urgency and desperation and were maybe a little bit unlucky that some pucks didn’t go in.

“But both goalies played really well and Coventry were good. It was one of those nights where maybe the last team that got that golden opportunity finished the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought we probably did enough to win that game but sometimes that’s the way it goes.”

EDGED OUT: Dominic Cormier tries to get a Sheffield Steelers attack going against Coventry Blaze on Sunday. Picture: Scott Wiggins/EIHL Media.

The Steelers fell behind with just 4.13 on the clock through Chase Gresock, and although they levelled when Joona Huttula beat Mat Robson in the 16th minute, they found themselves trailing at the first intermission when Nick Seitz beat Matt Greenfield at 18.48.

It was Huttula again - with his third goal in as many games - who dragged the visitors level again just after the halfway mark, which is how the game stayed until the end of 60 minutes - despite both teams having ample chances to score.

The Steelers were to be denied the extra point, however, after Mikko Juusola was called for hooking less than a minute into overtime.