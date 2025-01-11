AFTER securing his return to Sheffield Steelers for a second season, one thing forward Mark Simpson was keen to do was bring more to the table offensively.

So far, he feels he has gone some way to achieving that - but he still feels there is more to come.

During the Steelers’ 2023-24 grand slam campaign, Simpson proved an ever-reliable, third or fourth line centreman and while his resume didn’t threaten an avalanche of scoring from the 29-year-old left-hander, he was confident he could produce at both ends.

In all, Simpson posted 41 points - including 17 goals - in his 62 appearances, boasting a overall +/- of 36.

This season, he is on course to surpass his previous total having already reached 29 points in 44 games, with a +/- of 23.

Last weekend, after the Steelers had extended their winning streak to five games by following up a scintillating 5-3 win at Belfast Giants with a 4-1 triumph at home to Guildford Flames, Steelers’ head coach hailed the unflappable Simpson - who contributed four points overall - as the team’s best player “all weekend long.”

Simpson scored consistently throughout his college career at the University of New Brunswick and following a couple of years with Stockton HEat in the AHL, switched to Europe for the first time where he had a stop start 2022-23 campaign split between Finland’s Liiga and Italy’s Asiago in the IceHL.

Having played a pivotal role in the Steelers’ treble success, Simpson was determined to return and add even more.

KEY MAN: Mark Simpson has again proved a crucial piece of the puzzle for Sheffield Steelers this season. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

“I worked hard over the summer to get myself ready for this season and with Aaron bringing me back I knew I wanted to take on a bigger role with the team and contribute more offensively,” said Simpson.

“I knew I had that part of my game and I seem to be finding that but I still feel that there is definitely more to bring.

“We’re at the halfway point of the season but I’ve definitely lots to prove still and lots to play for, but I definitely feel like my game personally is in a good spot.”

After a welcome full week away from games following the hectic Christmas and New Year schedule, the third-placed Steelers return to competitive action on Saturday night at home to Coventry Blaze. They head to Scotland on Sunday to take on rock-bottom Fife Flyers.