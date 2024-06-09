Sheffield Steelers netminder Antony Morrone secures chance to start over again in Europe
The 25-year-old Canadian was No 2 to first-choice Matt Greenfield during a 2023-24 campaign which saw the Steelers follow up their Challenge Cup triumph over Guildford Flames in March with the regular season league title and the play-off trophy.
In all, Morrone made 16 starts for the Steelers – half of them coming in the Challenge Cup – in which he recorded a .934 save percentage, while conceding an average of just 1.82 goals per game.
"I am happy to see Tony get an opportunity to be a starter in Europe,” said Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox, while being careful not to reveal Morrone’s actual destination 2024-25.
“He came in last year and did an outstanding job when called upon and fit perfectly into our group.
“He is an absolutely outstanding player to have in the dressing room and was a pleasure to coach. We have both left the door open for a possible return at some point.”
Morrone, who came to Sheffield following three seasons in Europe, most latterly with Slovenia’s Olimpija Ljubljana in IceHL, added: “I just wanted to say a big thank you for all the encouragement and support through the highs and lows that we all went through together.”