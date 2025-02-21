CONSIDERING the whirlwind 24 hours or so he went through immediately before making his Sheffield Steelers’ debut on Wednesday night, Reece Kelly certainly made a good first impression.

The 23-year-old British defenceman was brought in by head coach Aaron Fox on Monday’s deadline day, had one full practice with his new-team-mates the following day and then a morning skate before being thrown straight in at the deep end against his hometown club, Fife Flyers.

It was from another Scottish Elite League club that Kelly came to South Yorkshire, his move south ending an 18-month stint with Glasgow Clan. His EIHL debut had come prior to that, icing for Cardiff Devils in December 2022 as part of a two-way agreement with the National League’s Bristol Pitbulls.

After posting two assists in the Steelers’ convincing 8-1 win against rock-bottom Flyers, Kelly could feel good about the impact he had made for his new employers.

Steelers’ assistant coach Carter Beston-Will was among those to hail the right-hander’s efforts.

“He played a very good game,” said Beston-Will.

“We didn’t want to throw him into the deep end and so icing seven defencemen helped that.

“He skated with us on Tuesday and then the morning of the game and then it was probably information overload with our systems and the pre-scout video on Fife.

“But he seems like an awesome kid and I think he’s excited for the opportunity here. He played a great game, physical, kept things simple and got rewarded for it.”

Kelly’s next test with his new team keeps him on home ice, but will present a far tougher challenge than the one in midweek against a Fife team with only three wins to their name.

Nottingham Panthers head to the Utilita Arena looking to claw back the two points they lost on the Steelers on Wednesday when they lost 4-2 at home to Guildford Flames.

The Panthers have gone neck-and-neck with the Steelers for most of the season and Beston-Will is aware of the importance of the latest clash between the long-time rivals - particularly with leaders Belfast Giants embroiled in a double-header weekend with Cardiff Devils at the SSE Arena.

“Nottingham are right on our heels and it’s a tight race at the top,” added Beston-Will.